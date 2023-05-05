‘Why I choose to remain for Sudan despite di war’

“I no see need to come back to Nigeria na why I choose to remain for Sudan despite di war, as I dey tok to you now, I dey market and tins dey move normal for my side.”

Dat na how Masters degree student Badamasi Adam Muhammad begin im chat with BBC Pidgin from im base for Gazira state inside Sudan.

Di Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fight for weeks now don kill ova 400 pipo as two powerful generals dey fight over di future of di kontri.

Badamasi wey dey Sudan since 2015 say e remain one semester for am to finish im Masters program for Holy Quran University Gazira and im mission na to finish every before e set foot for Nigeria.

“Life dey move normal for here and dis na why e get many Nigerians wey run from Khartoum and dey stay with us for here.”

“Wen di kata kata start, I bin call my family for Nigeria tell dem say make dem no disturb themselves say wia I dey dey safe.”

“Dat na why dem no dey disturb demselves over my mata.”

Badamasi say e get Nigerians with families wey already dey live for Gazira and e get some wey run leave Khartoum wen di wahala start for safety reasons.

Di Nigerian tok say im prayer be say di kata kata no go reach wia dem dey.

“Our hope and prayer be say di wahala no go reach dis side and even for Khartoum, wey= dey pray for di war to end.”

E say e dey wish Nigerians wey run due to di war well and e hope to also start a new life for Nigeria wen im program go finish in months.

Second set of Nigerians from Sudan expected

Na Friday dem dey expect di second batch of Nigerians to arrive.

Di first batch of Nigerian students and odas wey bin dey stranded for Sudan sake of di crisis dia don come back.

Dem land di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Dem land ontop di military jet C13 around 11:40 pm.

Na ova 350 Nigerians arrive on both di military jet and commercial airline AirPeace wey bin offer to go for di evacuation exercise.

'I dey sleep wen I hear di first gunshot'

Arun Musa wey dey study Educational Administration for di International University of Africa tell BBC Pidgin say na im first time for Nigeria since five years.

E say 15 April, 2023 na day wey im no go fit forget for im lifetime.

Im say im bin dey sleep wen im hear di first gunshot.

"Actually, I bin dey sleep on di 15th of April 2023, I just hear gunshot and bomb near my surroundings. I just get up from bed in shock, I begin see animals dey run from every corner, we humans too begin run, na only short nika I wear wit singlet. We begin run but we no know wia we dey go.

Our school try for us, na dem protect us .

Plenty tins dey to tok but I tank God say I don reunite wit my family and e sweet my belle." E tok.

Wetin dey cause di katakata for Sudan

Di Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fight for weeks now don kill ova 400 pipo.

Since di 2021 coup for Sudan, na council of generals wey two military men dey lead dey run Sudan.

Dis two military men na dem dey di centre of di crisis inside di kontri.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be di head of di armed forces and in effect di kontri president.

And im deputy and leader of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dey known as Hemedti.

Two of dem disagree with each oda on di direction wey di kontri dey go and di planned move to bring civilian rule.

Di main issue na plans to include di 100,000-strong RSF into di army, and who go den lead di new force.

Gen Dagalo don bin tok say di 2021 coup na mistake and don try to present imsef and di RSF to show say dem dey di pipo side, against di Khartoum elites.

While e get some support, odas find dis message hard to believe sake of di paramilitary force wicked track record.

Meanwhile, Gen Burhan don bin tok say di army go only fully hand ova power to elected goment.

But suspicion dey ground say both military men, and dia supporters, dey worried about wetin fit happun to dia wealth and influence if dey remove dem from dia powerful positions.