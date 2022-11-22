S﻿ee di reason why Canada want 1.5m immigrants by 2025

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

56 minutes wey don pass

C﻿anada dey big on immigration to fill di gap for dia economy wey aging Baby Boomers dey comot di work force create.

But no be every bodi dey happy say dem dey pack plenti pipo from abroad.

E﻿arlier dis month, di federal goment bin announce dia aggressive plan to take in 500, 000 immigrants a year by 2025, with almost 1.5 million immigrants to enta di kontri ova di next three years.

D﻿i plan go make Canada welcome eight times di number of permanent residents yearly per population dan di Uk and four times pass di US.

B﻿ut recent polls don show fear ova welcoming dat kain number of newcomers.

C﻿anada dey go big

F﻿or many years Canada don dey try attract permanent residents, wey be landed immigrants wey get right to stay for di kontri for as long as possible but dem no be citizens.

D﻿is na to keep di population and economy growing.

Last year, di kontri receive 405,000 permanent residents, di most dem don allow for dia full history.

D﻿i reasons dey simple; Canada like many western nations, Canada get ageing populations with low birth rate. Which mean say if di kontri wan grow and no shrink, e go need welcome immigrants.

Immigration na di whole of di kontri labour force growth, and by 2032, di expectation na say e go be di reason for all of di kontri population growth too, according to goment news release.

U﻿nique place for di world

A﻿s at now, about one in four Canadians bin enta di kontri as immigrant, di highest among G7 kontris.

US sef wey dem dey call di world melting pot, wia only 14% be immigrant, even UK get only 14% immigration population.

Madeleine Sumption, director of di Migration Observatory for Oxford University say di numbers no mean say UK dey behind on immigration as Canada get one of di largest and mass for world wey mean dem get room to grow.

Geoffrey Cameron wey be political scientist for McMaster University say while kontris like Canada dey face lower birth-rates and aging population, di success of di immigration system na on popular support.

C﻿anada don historically get high support for immigration.

B﻿ut e no mean say no immigration concerns dey ground o.

Di way migrants from di US border dey enta in recent years don cause kwenta, and di starting of di People's Party of Canada, make immigration di main topic for di 2019 federal election.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

D﻿ifferent parts of Canada dey take immigration wit different attitudes.

W﻿en Canada goment announce dia 500,000 immigrants a year target, Quebec province wey dey set dia own limits say dem no go take in pass 50,000 per year sake of say e go weaken di French language for di province.

M﻿ajor cities like Toronto and Vancouver dey feel affordable housing crises even as di kontri get room to grow.

F﻿or poll of 1,537 Canadians, three out of four bin say e dey some how worry dem how di target of di new plan go affect housing and social services.

H﻿ow Canada dey approach immigration

A﻿noda way wey Canada take dey unique for di western world na how dem dey push for economic immigration, about half of Canada permanent residents dey dia because of dia skills and goment wan make am more than 60% by 2025.

F﻿or di 1960s, di kontri move from system of quotas, wia different kontris fo get different targets to point based wia dem dey give priority to highly skilled immigrants wey fit contribute to Canada economy.

D﻿is dey unique all ova di world but New Zealand and Australia get dat kain system for ground.

F﻿or di kontri, a bit ova one in four permanent residents dey come through economic streams, di US na 20% of green card holders but plans dey to boost di numbers.

B﻿ut both kontris want make your employers sponsor you come. For Canada e no dey necessary.

C﻿anada fit meet dia targets

C﻿anada dey take in more economic-class immigrants pass oda major kontris and dem be one of di top for accepting refugeed.

For 2021 dem accept 20,428.

B﻿ut while di kontri get big aspirations, dem no always dey meet am.