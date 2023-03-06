Lagos state goment begin coroner inquest into Chrisland schoolgirl death

Wia dis foto come from, Whitney Adediran's family

6 March 2023, 15:59 WAT New Informate 18 minutes wey don pass

Lagos start don begin coroner inquest into di death of 12 years old Chrisland school girl Whitney Adediran wey die last last month ontop unclear circumstances.

Di mata dey before Magistrate Olanike Fajana of di Ogba Magistrate Court Lagos.

Popular lawyer Femi Falana dey represent di deceased family for di proceedings, Enitan Olukayode dey represent Chrisland Schools while Akin George stand for di state on di mata.

Femi Falana tell court say dem get two witnesses wey go testify before di court during di inquest, while Chrisland Schools lawyer tell court say dem get about eight witnesses.

Enitan Olukayode tell court say dem don write letter to di court make court grant dem access to samples and materials so dem fit conduct independent investigation on di mata.

Femi Falana raise objection say im team never see di application and no fit respond ontop am.

Di Magistrate Fajana direct make di defence counsel go file di application through di normal channel so di court go fit get di document and respond to am. She confam say wetin she don see na just a letter not an application.

Earlier, di defence team raise point of order say no be true say im client dey plan to exhume di body of di deceased for second autopsy, say wetin dem request for na access to materials and samples.

Tori bin comot for local and social media say Chrisland school dey plan to exhume di deceased body say dem wan do second autopsy.

Lagos goment bin release statement last week say dem never get dat kain request, say even if dem get am, dem no dey in support of such move.

Di case so far

Wia dis foto come from, Whitney Adediran family Wetin we call dis foto, Dem bury Whitney Adediran afta di autopsy result come out

Tori bin comot last week say di autopsy report for late young Whitney Adediran don come out.

Di report say di 12 years old die sake of Asphyxia and electrocution.

Her mama first release di tori, later di Lagos state goment also confam am for press release.

Di Adediran family say dem don Whitney last Thursday.

For video wey her mama post for social media over di weekend, she describe her late daughter as a good cook, smart and intelligent girl.

Wia dis foto come from, Whitney Adediran family Wetin we call dis foto, Grace side of late Whitney Adediran

On Sunday, Chrisland school bin post apology letter for dia Instagram handle.

Dem apologize to di parents and family of Whitney and to Nigerians including di media pipo.

Young Whitney Adediran die during her school inter-house sports event.

Her death raise plenti dust as her parents dey ask make di school tell dem wetin happun to dia daughter.

Di school as at dat time, claim say di girl fall and die during di event.

Due to di kain wahala wey di issue cause, Lagos goment shut down di school and direct make dem conduct autopsy for di girl.

As di autopsy report come out and confam wetin kill di girl, di coroner inquest don start to ascertain events wey lead to her death.