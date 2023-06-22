Eviritin we know so far on Rice, Havertz, Mane, Tonali transfer & rumours

one hour wey don pass

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Sadio Mane Sandro Tonali transfer gist full pipo mouth.

Although Havertz don agree deal wit Arsenal di oda players move no dey official yet.

For dis tori, we go tell you eviritin we know about dis players transfers and di transfer rumours about oda players too wey still dey fly up and down

Declan Rice

Declan Rice win di Europa Conference League wit West Ham

West Ham United don reject a second bid from Arsenal for dia captain Declan Rice.

Di Gunners' latest offer for di 24-year-old England midfielder fit dey worth as much as £90m in total to di Hammers.

However, Arsenal dey propose the initial fee for Rice to be £75m, spread over four payments.

West Ham reject Arsenal opening bid last week and want a larger fee and a shorter payment plan to di deal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City don enta di race to sign Rice according to reports.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz bin join Chelsea for £71m from Bayer Leverkusen for 2020

Arsenal don agree a deal wit Chelsea wey worth around £65m for Germany international forward Kai Havertz.

Tori be say di two clubs reach one kain agreement wey go allow di player to discuss personal terms and do im medical.

Di fee for Havertz, wey score nine goals in 47 games for di Blues last season, fit rise with add-ons.

Havertz, 24, bin join Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for a deal worth about £71m.

Ilkay Gundogan

Di Germany midfielder play 51 games for 2022-23, e score 11 goals.

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan go join Barcelona on a free transfer wen im contract expire at di end of dis month.

Tori be say City bin offer Gundogan, 32, a new contact but di gist be say im don already negotiate a more lucrative three-year deal wit di Spanish champions.

City boss Pep Guardiola bin wan keep Gundogan, wey be key member to di club winning di Treble dis season.

Di Germany midfielder play 51 games in 2022-23, and score 11 goals.

Gundogan join City from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £20m for 2016 and make 304 appearances for di club, wia im score 60 goals.

During im seven years for Etihad Stadium im win 14 trophies - five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups and two Community Shields.

Dem make am club captain at di start of 2022-23 sake of di departure of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho.

Mason Mount

Mount make 24 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season, e score three goals

Chelsea don reject Manchester United second bid - worth up to £50m - for midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount, 24, na top target for United manager Erik ten Hag as im dey look to strengthen im side afta dia qualification for next season's Champions League.

Chelsea bin spend £600m last season and need to sell players before 30 June to ease Financial Fair Play (FFP) worries.

Di Blues value Mount at about £70m.

Transfer rumours

Newcastle United dey close to signing a £60m deal for AC Milan Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali, 23. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester United don join Arsenal for di race to sign 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, di Red Devils dey consider a player-plus-cash deal involving England defender Harry Maguire, 30, or Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required)

West Ham dey keen to bring in McTominay to di club if Rice comot. (Talksport)

Manchester City also dey compete for Rice, West Ham prefer a deal wey go see England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, move to London Stadium. (ESPN)

City Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, dey close to a move to Saudi Arabia. (Marca - in Spanish)

Bayern Munich dey open to Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 31, leaving di club dis summer, Newcastle United dey interested. (Bild - in German)

Di Magpies also want to sign Ruben Neves, 26, on loan afta di Portugal midfielder agree to join Al Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £47m dis week. (Football Insider)

Tottenham England striker Harry Kane, 29, still dey hopeful of securing a move to Manchester United dis summer. (Mirror)

Spurs don verbally agree a £17.2m deal to sign Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, 26, from Empoli. (Sky Sports)

Napoli don put a 180m euro (£155m) valuation on 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, wey dey linked wit Paris St-Germain. (Le Parisien - in French)

Manchester United and Bayern Munich na favourites to sign Eintracht Frankfurt France striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (L'Equipe - in French)

Di Red Devils dey consider a move for Inter Milan Cameroon goalkeeper, Andre Onana, 27. (Sky Sports Italy - in Italian)

Borussia Dortmund don make enquiry about Chelsea Conor Gallagher but dem neva make bid for di 23-year-old England midfielder. (Mail)

Burnley dey set to sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea, 24, from West Bromwich Albion. (Irish Independent)

Bournemouth dey close to completing a £9.5m deal wit Roma for Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert, 24. (Talksport)

Brentford dey in advanced talks to sign Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, 22, from Wolves. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, say maybe im gatz move to secure more playing time, dis don open door for Liverpool. (Mirror)

Juventus don offer 28-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot a new deal ahead of im contract wey go expire for July, but im go prefer a Premier League move, wit Manchester United and Newcastle interested. (Foot Mercado - In French)

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen dey enta Newcastle eye but di asking price for di 27-year-old Denmark centre-back fit be issue. (Mail)

Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, wan stay for Arsenal despite interest from Lazio. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 30, dey close to a £8m move to Al-Nassr. (Standard)

Fellow Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, fit also leave to Saudi Arabia, two Pro League club dey interested in di England international. (Athletic - subscription required)

West Ham United dey on di verge of appointing Tim Steidten, wey bin comot Bayer Leverkusen for March, as dia new technical director. (Guardian)