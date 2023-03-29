What Kamala Harris talk about LGBTQ rights and why dis dey bore Ghana Speaker of Parliament

Ghana Speaker of Parliament bore US Vice President Kamala Harris sake of her comments on LGBTQ rights for Ghana.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin describe de LGBTQ comments by Kamala Harris as “undemocratic.”

“What Kamala Harris do…we no for tolerate dis things, that be undemocratic… That someone go dictate to me what be good and what be bad?” de Ghanaian Speaker of Parliament talk.

De Ghana speaker of parliament reaction dey come after Kamala Harris call for ‘equality and freedom of all people.’

Speaker Alban Bagbin also deliver some words to President Akufo-Addo over en reaction to de LGBTQ comments on Monday during de media dialogue.

“A word to de President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. There’s no way he go fit intervene. That answer he give, wait until we pass it, we go direct you to execute it and that be when you go come in” Alban Bagbin talk.

“In terms of de law which be part of de policy, we go finalize an den de executive get authority to implement. Make we get dis clear” he add.

Gay sex already dey punishable with up to three years in jail for Ghana, where homophobic attitudes dey widespread, but di draft law go impose longer sentences.

What Kamala Harris talk on LGBTQ rights

Kamala Harris no directly address de issue of LGBTQ rights for Ghana, but her comments around freedom and equality for all people give indication what her position and that of US be on de matter.

Dis be what she talk during de media dialogue wey start dey shake tables for Ghana.

“I get strong feelings about de importance of supporting de freedom and supporting de fighting for equality among people be treated equally” Kamala Harris talk.

“I also go talk say dis be issue wey we consider, and I dey consider to be human rights issue, and we no go change that” she add.

Ghana Anti-LGBTQ Bill propose 10 years jail term LGBTQ activists

Lawmakers for Ghana dey propose 10-year jail term inside new bill which dey criminalize LGBTQ+ activism in de country.

De main objective of de 36 paged document, Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 draft bill wan deal plus what dem say be "propaganda, advocacy for LGBTQI+ den related activities.

Reason for de new Bill be sake of recent LGBTQ+ advocacy den activism which dey increase for Ghana.

Dis Bill, when passed into law go make am impossible to even support or campaign for LGBTQ+ rights online like social media platforms.

Prohibition of LGBTQ+ activities under anti-gay bill

Section 6 of de bill mention say anyone who go engage in sexual intercourse with same sex "commit second degree felony wey dem be liable on summary conviction…to a term of not less than three years and not more than five years or both."

Prohibition against promotion den advocacy

In Section 12 of 36 paged Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, "anybody wey go use media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publish or distribute material for purposes of promoting activity prohibited under de Bill.”