Wetin dey happun for UNILAG planned protest?

one hour wey don pass

Many residents of Akoka, Yaba and Somolu areas of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria wake to see heavy deployment of security.

Di heavy security particularly block di gate of University of Lagos (Unilag) ahead of one planned protest.

Tori be say some students bin prepare to protest over di increment of tuition fees for di school.

Di planned protest wey suppose happun from di school gate no happun becos di students dem no fit gather.

Officers of di Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS) and oda armed security agencies bin dey ground.

Informate bin come out on 20 July say di management of Unilag bin increase di new tuition fees for undergraduates of di institution.

Bifore now, di students bin dey pay N19,000 but di new fee go up to N190,250 for students wey dey study medicine.

According to di management, students wey dey study courses wey require laboratory and studio go dey pay N140,250.

BBC News Pidgin bin dey live for di institution and and observe as students dey para say di school authorities no allow dem access to dia student leaders wey dem carri enta one place.

One of di protesters wey follow BBC News Pidgin tok say despite say im no carri any weapon, police shoot am wit teargas dis morning.

"Dem dey carri kondo, dem dey carri handcuff, wey I no carri gun, see bottle water and handkerchief, dem dey shoot teargas ontop peaceful protest. Very peaceful protest, we no do anytin," di student tok.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC News

Some of di placard wey di students carri show wetin dem dey demand for. Dem dey beg di school authorities to revert di school fees to status quo.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC News

Anoda student wey follow BBC News Pidgin tok say dem bin engage di school authorities for different meetings to resolve di mata but dem no do anytin about di hike in school fees.

E also tok say dem no go disperse if dem no release dia comrades wey dem claim say authorities don arrest.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC News