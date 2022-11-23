Owners of Manchester United consider to sell di club

Wia dis foto come from, Rex Features

23 November 2022, 06:12 WAT New Informate 53 minutes wey don pass

Owners of English club Manchester United say dem dey consider to sell di club as dem dey "explore strategic alternatives".

Di Americans buy di Old Trafford outfit for £790m ($1.34bn) for 2005.

Dia decision come afta years of protest from fans against dia ownership.

A statement from di club say di board go "consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into di club, a sale, or oda transactions involving di company".

E add say di process "go include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen di club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of di club commercial operations on a global scale" to enhance "di long-term success of di club men, women and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and oda stakeholders".

For 2012, di Glazers sell 10% of dia holding through a stock listing and dem don sell more shares years later.

"As we seek to kontinu building on di club history of success, di board don authorise thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," executive co-chairmen and directors Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer tok.

"We go look all options to ensure say we serve our fans well and make Manchester United take advantage of di significant growth opportunities available to di club today and in di future.

"Throughout dis process we go remain fully focused on serving di best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders."

‘The Glazers’

Di Glazer family bin don get NFL side Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995 and Avram Glazer buy one team for di new United Arab Emirates Twenty20 cricket league for 2021.

Joel and Avram take over di day-to-day running of United afta dia papa, Malcolm suffer stroke for April 2006. Billionaire Malcolm die aged 85 for 2014.

American investment company Raine Group, wey handle Chelsea £4.25bn sale for May, dey act as United exclusive financial advisor.

Di statement from di club add: "We no fit give assurance say di review wey dey go on go lead to any transaction involving di company.

"Manchester United no go like tok pass like dis as e concern di review unless and until di board don approve specific transaction or oda course of action wey need formal announcement."

Man U fans protest

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, United fans don protest well-well say make di Glazers leave dia club

United, wey dey fifth for di Premier League, neva win di title since 2013 and neva win ant trophy since winning di Europa League and EFL Cup for 2017.

Fans don protest well-well against di Glazers' ownership in recent years, including one for May 2021 wey make dem postpone di league match against Liverpool.

Thousands of supporters march to Old Trafford in protest before di same fixture dis season, for August.

United follow for di failed European Super League project wey collapsed for April 2021. Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer later apologise for di kasala wey dem cause.

E don attend meetings wit fans as di supporters protest kontinu and pledge to sell shares to fans.

According to Transfermarkt, United get yearly expenses of 1.36bn euros (£1.18bn) on transfers under di Glazers, wit only Manchester City getting higher figure during dat tine.

Cristiano Ronaldo comot for United

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Manchester United announce di end of Ronaldo contract

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, wey leave Manchester United wit immediate effect on Tuesday, criticise di club ownership for one controversial interview.

E say say Glazer family "no care about di club" on di sporting side.

Both parties say Ronaldo exit dey "mutually agreed".

"Di club thank am for im contribution across two spells for Old Trafford," Manchester United statement tok.

Di move to sell United come afta Liverpool chairman Tom Werner say Fenway Sports Group dey “consider to sell” di Anfield club.

One Bloomberg report for August 2022 say di Glazer family wan sell minority stake for di club.