Killing of newly inducted nurse Boluwatife Omoniyi - Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrabs from videos/Facebook

22 minutes wey don pass

Dem find di bodi of Omoniyi Boluwatife wey be graduate of Lead city university on di road side for Ibadan, Oyo state Southwest Nigeria.

Tori be say she bin afta she attend one party to celebrate her induction di nursing profession before pipo discover her deadi body.

Di tin wey happun to Boluwatife begin trend for social media afta one Twitter user post am on Thursday.

Na 9 August di incident happun wen dem find bodi of di nurse for ground for Ibadan wia dem don comot some part of her organs.

For di viral video wey dey spread for social media, e show say dem cut her bell before removing her part wey em cover wit cloth back.

Nurse Boluwatife bin dey very happy wen she dey take oath for her induction afta she come take pictures wit her friends including her mama, anoda video show.

Dem just induct Boluwatife into di nursing and mid widwifery council of Nigeria and na afta di induction she follow go one nigh club for Bodija, Ibadan.

Nighclub issue disclaimer

Di death of nurse Boluwatife don begin dey generate fear as plenti pipo dey demand investigation for di matter.

Police neva tok anytin about di matter. But di club wey di nurse go di party don chook mouth for di matter.

Copacapana for di disclaimer wey dem issue say dem no fit take responsibility for di incident as e no happun for dia domot.

One of di officials wey follow BBC News tok reveal say na different pipo dey come di nightclub and wen pipo comot, dem no dey responsible for wetin happun outside dia club.

“Di police don dey ontop di matter and na only help like CCTV footages we fit provide give dem since di incident no happun inside our facility,” di official tell BBC News.

“We believe say di authority go serve justice ontop di matter and we dey clarify say di incident no happun for our facility.

“We know say e dey very emotional and difficult for di family of di victims, we condole wit di family and e dey crucial for di goment and security to work make dis kind incident no happun for di state again.”

Di nightclub add say dem go provide necessary details give di police to find who nurse Boluwatife bin dey wit di night wey she go di club.

Many of di pipo wey dey react dey claim 'ritual killing' - crime wey dey common for Nigeria.

Wetin fit lead to ritual killing?

Authorities believe say di main cause of rtiual killing na poor parenting system and hunger for quick money.

Tok-tok pesin for di Delta State Police Command, Dafe Bright bin tell BBC Pidgin say surprisingly some parents dey encourage dia pikin to go learn internet fraud.

"Na sake of failed parenting system. Some parents look for money to sponsor dia pikin to learn internet fraud, na wetin dey go on for our society today.

"Number one cause of dis fast rising trend na poor parenting, den di need to make quick money.

Youths no wan go school again, and di one wey dey go school prefer to use dia money to buy result.