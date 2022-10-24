W﻿ho be Rishi Sunak wey fit be UK next prime minister

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak na di favourite to become UK new prime minister.

Di 42 year old become favourite afta Boris Johnson comot bodi from di race to return to power.

If e win, Sunak fit become di first India-British Prime Minister for UK.

B﻿ut who be dis young politician wey get Indian heritage?

W﻿ia Rishi Sunak come from?

R﻿ishi Sunak, parents bin enta UK from East Africa. Di two of dem get Indian heritage.

D﻿em born am for Southapmptons for 1980 wia im papa bin dey work as GP as im mama bin get her own pharmacy.

E﻿ go di ogbonge private shool wey dem dey call Winchester College as im work as waiter for one Southampton Buka during im long holiday.

Den im go Oxford University wia im study philosophy, politics and economics.

E go Stanford to study for im MBA, and na for dia im find im wife.

She be Akshata Murty wey be di daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy and co-founder of di IT services ogbonge company Infosys.

Togeda dem get two pikin.

From 2001 to 2004. Oga Sunak bin dey work as analyst for Goldman Sachs and later im become partner for di two hedge funds.

Wetin we call dis foto, R﻿ishi Sunak bin support one goment campaign wey encourage pipo to chop out in order to help hospitality firms but e lead in spike of Covid cases

H﻿ow im enta UK Politics

S﻿ince 2015, Oga Sunak don be Conservative MP for Richmond for Yorkshire.

E﻿ also become junior Minister for Theresa May tenure for office before Boris Johnson make am chief secretary to di treasury for July 2019.

For February 2020, afta Sajid Javid quit im work as chancellor, Oga Sunak gbab di job.

B﻿ut for July 2022, e resign as chancellor, as part of wetin lead to di end of Boris Johnson tenure.