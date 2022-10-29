South Korea Halloween crush kill 120 pipo, 100 wunjure - officials tok

one hour wey don pass

More dan 100 pipo don die for one crush among huge Halloween crowds for one popular nightlife area of South Korea capital, officials tok.

Di death toll jump from 59 to 120 for di last hour, with local media reporting further 100 injured.

Videos from Seoul Itaewon district show body bag for di streets, emergency workers performing CPR, and rescuers trying to pull pipo trapped beneath others. E neva dey clear wetin cause di crush.

South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol don call one emergency meeting.

Meanwhile Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul Yongsan fire department, tell di AP news agency say di bodies of 13 dead don dey sent to hospital while di other 46 remain for di streets.

''Crowded area bin 'feel unsafe'

100,000 revellers reportedly for di area celebrating di first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since di pandemic.

Social media messages wey dey posted earlier ifor di evening show some pipo remarking say di Itaewon area dey so crowded dat e bin feel unsafe.

Di BBC Hosu Lee, wey visit di scene, tok say e see "lot of medial staff, lot of ambulances, dem dey take di bodies away one by one".

Oga Lee say thousands dey among di crowds, and a number of bodies dey covered in blue sheets, alongside "ton of police".

"A lot of young pipo bin gathered here tonight. A lot of pipo come to di party and club, wearing costumes and lot of pipo wey I don see dey distraught and sad and chaotic scenes dey," tok Oga Lee.

Photos and videos show a number of both emergency responders and civilians attending to wetin appear to be unconscious pipo for di streets.

For one video numerous responders appear to be performing CPR on pipo for one narrow road for di district.

For another, emergency responders dey try pull out pipo from wetin appears to be pile of pipo bodies following a crowd surge.