Sporting vs Arsenal Europa League clash: Wetin you need to know

9 March 2023, 17:47 WAT

Later, Thursday evening, Arsenal dey meet with Sporting Lisbon for a Europa League clash.

Di match dey happun by 6:45 pm WAT - Nigerian time.

Na di round of 16 first leg ties for both competitions.

Di march go hold for di Estadio Jose Alvalade, and tori be say Arsenal neva lose to Sporting for di last four times wey dem don meet each oda.

Howeva, dis Sporting side don beat Tottenham Hotspur for house dis season.

Dem also get history of progressing for dia former six ties dem play against English opposition for di knockout stage of dis particular competition.

Sporting CP neva score for any of dia past four games against Arsenal before.

Mikel Arteta don warn say, "to win we gatz be at our best and play well, well understand and manage di game well-well."

Meanwhile, Sporting oga, Ruben Amorin say, "we sabi Arsenal style well, We know which kain spirit di team get. Our team don improve since di beginning of di season. We dey ready for di best Arsenal"

Who fit play for both teams

Gabriel Martinelli go start for Arsenal.

Matt Turner, Jakub Kiwior and Reiss Nelson also dey among di starters for Arsenal. No place for Gabriel Jesus for di bench.

Sporting CP fit get:

Adán; Diomande, Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Bellerín, Morita, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Nuno Santos

Suspended: Ugarte