'I no hate you' – Aboubacarr Drammeh tell di man wey kill im wife and two pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Nottinghamshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Fatoumatta Hydara die two days afta her daughters Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh

47 minutes wey don pass

One UK court don sentence di man wey murder one mama and her two daughters as e set fire to dia flat go life imprisonment.

28-years-old Fatoumatta Hydara, die wit her two children, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, wey dey di age of three and one, afta dia neighbour set fire for dia house for Clifton, Nottingham for November, 2022.

Court find dia neighbour Jamie Barrow, guilty of three counts of murder and for di fact say e purposely start di fire.

Di Nottingham Crown Court on Friday order Barrow to serve a minimum jail term of 44 years.

Di court hear say Barrow take fuel from im okada, pour am for di letterbox of di family Fairisle Close flat and set am on fire for di early hours of 20 November.

E bin confess to manslaughter but deny say im murder di mother and children, e claim say im think say nobody dey di flat wen e start di fire.

Mrs Hydara and her children bin die from smoke inhalation.

Court sama Jamie Barrow 44 years for prison

Wia dis foto come from, Nottinghamshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Barrow bin confess to manslaughter but deny murder

Judge Amanda Tipples as e dey sentence Barrow tok say e start di fire wey make di flat dey full of thick, toxic smoke within moments.

She say she dey sure say Barrow know say di family dey inside and e hear as Mrs Hydara dey shout but e no do anything to help.

Di judge say Barrow bin watch as di fire take spread for five minutes before e comot di area wit im dog as oda neighbours bin rush to try help dem.

E return later and pretend like say e know sabi anything about di fire, but e later confess to di police say na im start am.

Mrs Tipples say: "Na only you who know why you do dis kain thing. Di reasons dey impossible to understand from your evidence."

She say Barrow bin dey for "a dark place" wen e start di fire, e bin don earlier drink 10 or 11 cans of beer.

Court order Barrow to serve at least 44 years for each charge of murder.

Dem also sama am 10 years afta dem find am guilty of arson wey put di lives of oda residents for di house for danger.

E go serve all di terms at di same time.

'I dey vex, I dey sad, I dey hurt, I dey heartbroken'

Wia dis foto come from, Nottinghamshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Drammeh bin dey for America wen Barrow murder im wife and daughters, aged three and one

Earlier Mrs Hydara husband, Aboubacarr Drammeh bin face Barrow for court and call am " coward wey know exactly wetin e dey do and exactly wen to do am".

Oga Drammeh bin dey work for America and dey plan to bring im wife and daughters to live wit am before Barrow murder dem.

E suppose return to UK one week afta di fire so di family go fit attend di interview for dia visa application for di US Embassy for London, as part of dia plans to emigrate.

Instead, e fly go UK and spend im 40th birthday dey identify im children dead bodies for one hospital mortuary.

E say: "Two little angels, dia lifeless bodies lie down next to each oda. I hold dia cold hands. I wish say I fit switch place wit dem.

"Only Allah know why. I gatz accept and prepare for di next chapter of my life. All I fit say na I dey sorry.

"I no dey there, I suppose dey there.

"I get responsibility as a father and a husband to protect, dat na my basic responsibility. I no get excuses.

"Because of you, and only you, I fail for my only responsibility as a father."

Oga Drammeh add say: "I no get hatred for anybody in di world, including you, your actions I hate, [but] you as a human being, no."

As e dey follow Barrow tok, Oga Drammeh say im still no know why di defendant bin start di fatal fire wey claim di lives of im wife and children.

E add: "I dey vex, I dey sad, I dey hurt, I dey heartbroken. At di same time, I dey grateful say dem be part of me. I dey grateful for Fatoumatta and di kids, as dem make me a better person."

"I no get hatred towards anybody for di world, including you."

"You, Jamie Edwin Barrow, bin act like di judge and jury for dat night, and you sentence me to dis.

"Di only comfort I get na say you, as a pesin, no go fit do dis to anyone else for dis world."

During di trial, Barrow lawyers say im no plan to kill di family and e dey sorry for wetin e do.

However Mrs Tipples tell am: "I no gree say you don show any genuine remorse for wetin you do."

'A very dangerous man'

Wia dis foto come from, Nottinghamshire Police Wetin we call dis foto, Barrow bin claim say im no know say anybody dey di flat

Afta di hearing, Det Ch Insp Clare Dean, from Nottinghamshire Police, say: "Di sudden loss of Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah don destroy di kind, gentle and compassionate family – plus di senseless nature of dia deaths make am hard for dem to take.

"Barrow no dey brave enough to admit these murders, but I hope say one day e go find di courage to explain why e commit dis kain devilish crime.

"Whatever di reason, e be very dangerous man. E no dey safe make e dey for society dat na why we welcome today sentencing.