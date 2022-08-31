Oscar Pistorius dey push for early release from jail

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius dey go court to try to force South African authorities to hold parole hearing for am.

Di former Paralympic gold medallist dey serve one 13-year sentence say e kill im girlfriend for 2013.

Pistorius bin shoot and kill Reeva Steenkamp thru one locked toilet door, e claim say im think say she be tiff.

Im dey ask for im early release based on wen im sentence start.

Some challenges and rulings by di Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) don lead to di confusion about wen im sentence become effective.

Pistorius argue say im don already serve enuf time for prison to dey eligible for parole, so therefore authorities suppose look im mata to know weda dem fit release am early.

For 2017, SCA say make Pistorius serve 13 years and five months for di murder of Miss Steenkamp – e overturn one previous, more lenient punishment of six years for di murder.

Last year, di same court rule say make dem backdate im current sentence to October 2014, wen dem bin initially sentence am for a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Jailed South African paralympic star Oscar Pistorius meet papa of girlfriend wey im kill 2nd July 2022

Pistorius dey argue say backdating am mean say im for dey eligible for parole for February last year.

E want Gauteng High Court to order di parole board to set hearing for am. If dem grant dat request, im go want make di hearing dey within 30 days of di order wey say so.

But Atteridgeville prison, wia dem keep am, say di court of appeal give contradictory rulings.

Di Department of Correctional Services also say e dey seek court judgement to establish di date wen Pistorius sentence bin effectively begin.

Di murder of Steenkamp murder for Valentine Day nine years ago bin shock di kontri.

For di trial wen dem show for television, millions of South Africa and pipio around di world, watch as Pistorius tok as im shoot im girlfriend four times bicos im think say she be tiff wey enta im house for Pretoria.