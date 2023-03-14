Meet di major candidates for Oyo state govnorship election

Govnorship election go hold across Nigeria dis Saturday.

Di election go hold for only 28 out of di 36 states of di kontri, according to di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec).

Di election go hold alongside di state house of assembly polls.

For Oyo state state, di contest go be between di incumbent govnor Seyi Makinde and two oda major contenders from di All Progressives Congress (APC) and Accord Party.

Teslim Folarin dey fly di flag of APC while Adebayo Adelabu dey fly dat of di Accord Party.

Total of 16 oda parties dey present candidates for di govnorship election for di state.

Dis profile of di three major candidates wey wan become govnor for Oyo state, southwest of di kontri.

Govnor Oluwaseyi Makinde

Seyi Makinde na di incumbent govnor of Oyo state. Im dey seek reelection for second term under di People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Im take over from former govnor Abiola Ajimobi for May 29, 2019.

Makinde bin contest for Senate two times and no win. Im also contest for govnor under SDP for 2015 but e no win.

Dem born Seyi Makinde on Christmas day 1967. Im from di ancient city of Ibadan.

Na engineer by profession as e study electrical engineering for di University of Lagos and get plenty training on engineering related issues. Im be di Managing Director of Makon group of companies wey be engineering firm.

For 2019 e become govnor afta e win over 500,000 votes to defeat di APC candidate Adebayo Adelabu wey get a little above 350,000 votes

Teslim Folarin

Teslim Folarin na di govnorship candidate of di APC for di forthcoming election for Oyo state.

Dem born am for October 1968.

Folarin na serving senator for di National assembly representing pipo of Oyo Central. Im bin don serve as two time senator from 2003 to 2011 before e loose im seat, but later regain am for 2019.

Im bin contest for govnorship primaries under di People's Democratic Party (PDP) for 2014 and win, but e loose for di main election to di APC candidate wey be di incumbent dat time.

E later defect to di APC for 2017 and in 2019 in win im third tenure as senator.

Im be di Chairman of di Senate Committee on Local Content for di 9th Senate. E dey sit on oda committees including National Intelligence, Inec, Interparliamentary, Constitutional Review, Finance, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and Airforce.

Folarin from di Oja Igbo area of Ibadan North-East Local Government area of Oyo State. Im be ranking traditional Chief for Ibadanland. Na him be di Laguna Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Folarin get BSc in Political Science from University of Ibadan and also school for Havard university USA.

Im dey Married to Barrista Angela Folarin

Adebayo Adelabu

Adebayo Adelabu na di govnorship candidate for di Accord party for di forthcoming election.

For 2019, im be di govnorship candidate of di APC, but loose di election to di present govnor Seyi Makinde.

As im no win di party primaries of di APC for dis year election, e defect and become di candidate of di Accord Party.

Dem born Adelabu on 28 September 1970 for Ibadan Oyo state.

Im school for Obafemi Awolowo University and Havard University.

Adelabu na banker wit plenty years of experience on di job. E head many banking units including Standard Chartered Bank and First bank as CFO.

Im bin serve as deputy govnor for di Central Bank of Nigeria from 2014 to 2018 before im resign to go contest govnor seat.