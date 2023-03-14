'I no regret say I comot from Labour Party'- Ogboru

Govnorship candidate of di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Delta state Great Ogboru don express confidence say tins go different dis time around wit di outcome of di election as a result of di introduction of di Bimodial Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

Inside exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin, Ogboru wey don dey contest to become govnor for di state since 2003 without success say di problem no be say e never win bifor but di problem na di mago-mago wey bin don dey happun wit di elections for di state.

"If you look di last election, di one wey dem don dey do before, for five local goment wey dey for water, dem dey bring vote like 300,000 but dis time dem no fit even bring 20,000 becos BVAS don catch dem, so if dat one happun, e mean say we don win di election becos for ground here, dem sabi dia papa name and know who be dia govnor. E tok.

"No be say we never win before," e add, "we don dey win but dis pipo dey do ojoro. Wen we win finish, dem go come go carri vote come from water, now, dem no fit carri dat kain vote come again, so na im make us dey contest all those times say God go do am one day and dem no go fit cheat.

But you no go expect say wen thief come my house den I go come siddon for house say thief don come, no we must contest say we make sure say we get di tin back, if not dem don win." E tok.

Ogboru don contest under different parties in im bid to become govnor of Delta state in di last 20 years.

For 2015, e contest under di Labour Party but lose. Wit di gains wey di party make for di 2023 presidential elections, our tori pesin ask am if e regret say e port comot from di party to im current party now APGA. E say no.

"No, why can I regret, you know say dis tins na God time now. If Obi no come dia I no go do politics? Di tin be say we say as Obi come out, di party don dey popular

Ogboru also add say out of di candidates, e dey more qualified to win.

"Dem know demsefs, dem know who I be, dem know say dem no fit stand against Delta state, na me hold di mandate for Delta, no be dem.

Omo-Agege, im mandate na for Delta Central and na we give am to am, Sheriff im mandate na for Okpe, na we give am to am, dis one na Delta and na me don dey challenge PDP say di tin wey dem dey do no good and dem must stop.

Ken Pela no be contestant for dis tin now, e no dey di same, no be Obi name dem dey take do dis tin oh, na who know im papa name na im we dey tok so.

Na who dey say dem no go fit do my papa children like dis, na im we dey tok, no be di one wey just come say Obi, Obi na im go be di govnor of Delta state?" Ogboru tok.

'Age go don catch up wit me'

For about 20 years since e first declare for 2003, Great Ogboru don continue to try im luck for di ballot to win di govnorship seat for di state but for dis interview, e admit say time fit don run out for am, as if e lose, next time, age fit don catch up wit am.

"Age go don catch up wit me now. I no go fit come dey say I go dey do dis kain tin, but I no go lose now, I don go round di state, I don see am, di tin dey settled." E tok.

On di issue of unemployment and insecurity, di APGA candidate say im go take advantage of im experience as a successful business man to turn tins around for di state.

"I be business man, at a very young age, I develop businesses, no be one, two or three and all of those businesses be champion for dia own sector dat time. So dat acumen to organise, we get am.

"We get one programme wey we dey call EODI, Equal Opportunity Development Initiative. Dat programme, na big one, for dat programme, we say we go give each local goment 200 million every month make each local goment for di state, 25 of dem, 5 billion make dem take develop dia place." Ogboru tok.

E add say as govnor of di state, e go create board from people from withindi local goment to organise, decide, manage and disburse di funds to develop di local goment.

Ogboru add also say di programme go also epp to reduce crime as e go empower pipo even as e add say di state must look inwards to dia comparative advantage and maximise am.

"Our manifesto na jubilee agenda, inside am e get wetin dem dey call comparative advantage, e mean say di places we get opportunity, wen we put our money inside, we go fit make profits and gains for di benefit of di society.