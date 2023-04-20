How argument over N50 change lead to death of passenger and keke driver for Bayelsa

Wia dis foto come from, Etim Okon Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd burn down about 10 keke napep sake of di gbege wey happen for Kpansia area

20 April 2023

Police for Yenagoa, capital city of Bayelsa State don begin investigate di circumstances wey lead to di death of two pipo for Kpansia area of Yenezue-Epie Community.

Police tok-tok pesin, Asinim Butswat tell BBC Pidgin say di command deploy Anti-Riot squad to restore normalcy for Kpansia and environs, over di unfortunate murder of a community youth by a tricycle keke rider wey allegedly stab am to death over a minor disagreement.

E say di command condemn di action of di tricycle keke rider, wey angry youths also mob to death and appeal to members of di community to dey calm and add say police carry di deadibody of both di keke driver and di passenger go mortuary.

Dis dey follow di incident wey happen on Wednesday 19 April 2023 afta one commercial tricycle - keke napep driver allegedly stab a community youth to death over N50 balance.

Sake of dat, angry youths for di community come also beat di keke driver to death, den dem enta streets begin burn oda keke napep.

How e happen

Pesin wey take see how e happen Peace Onuebum say e dey shock dem say small disagreement of N50 between di keke man and im passenger result to di kain gbege wey happen.

"Na becos of N50. Before we know wetin dey happen, dem don dey fight demsefs.

Di passenger say na short distance e enta so wen e reach to drop, e pay di keke man N50. Di keke man say no na N100 e go pay so e insist for am to complete di money na so fight burst.

As dem dey fight, di keke man enta im keke, bring out knife come stab di boy for lap and di boy begin bleed seriously. Unfortunately as pipo dey rush am go hospital, e die.

Dis come vex young boys for di area na so dem come dey beat di keke man, hit am with different tins and before you know imsef don die.” She tok.

She add say di passenger wey die na native of Yenezue-Epie, although e dey based in Abuja but e only return home few days ago to see im parents before di unfortunate incident happen and im be papa of three children.

Bayelsa Police Command condemn di murder of di community youth and appeal for calm.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa State Govnor Douye Diri, don ban operations of tricycle keke napep within Yenagoa di state capital from 7:00pm to 6:00am to ensure peace within dis period.

E tok dis one afta e meet with leaders of Epie Kingdom and Arewa community for di state to resolve di issue around di killings.

Govnor Diri describe di incident as unfortunate appeal for calm and restoration of peace for di state capital.

E urge di traditional rulers for Epie kingdom and di Arewa leadership to avoid reprisal attacks.