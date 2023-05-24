How police gbab man ontop accuse say e dey go cemetery to tiff deadibodi name from dia grave for night

Wia dis foto come from, Kano State Police Command

Di Kano Police Command for Nigeria on Tuesday announce di arrest of one 19-year-old dem say dey visit graveyard to tiff iron signboards wey carry pipo name and time wey pesin die on each grave.

According to tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, dem gbab di suspect with 28 of dat kain iron boards afta e allegedly steal dem from Tudun Wada cemetery inside Kano city.

Dem say di suspect tell tori pipo for Police headquarters say na around 3:00 am e dey visit di cemetery in order to steal di iron boards.

E also tok say e dey sell di boards to pipo wey dey buy iron in order to mould am into something else.

Tori be say e dey sell am for just N300 per kilo.

SP Kiyawa tok say police go charge am to court in line with di laws of di land afta dem conclude dia investigation.

Magaji Adamu wey dey work for one graveyard tok say dem experience dis kain strange tiff twice during im 25 years as a worker.

According to di man, di pipo wey dey engage for dis kain theft dey do am at night wen movement no too dey.

“Twice dem enta our cemetery to steal those iron boards.”

“Wetin dem dey do be say dem dey come with bags and dem go fold di irons put inside to go sell.”

“Di two times wey we catch dem, we hand dem over to police in fact for di first case dem even hand di thief two years for prison.”