Prince Harry accuse Prince William of physical attack for book - report

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

17 minutes wey don pass

Prince Harry don claim say im brother Prince William physically attack am, according to di Guardian, wey tok say dem don see copy of di duke upcoming memoir, Spare.

Di newspaper report say di book tok about one argument between di two over Prince Harry wife Meghan.

"E grab me by di collar, rip my necklace, and e knock me to di floor," di Guardian quotes Prince Harry as writing.

BBC News neva see a copy of Spare.

Dem no go publish di memoir until next Tuesday, but di Guardian tok say dem get a copy upon say wetin dem call "stringent pre-launch security" dey ground.

Buckingham Palace neva respond to one request for comment.

According to di Guardian, di book tok say di wetin cause di quanta na one comment wey Prince William make to Prince Harry for im London home for 2019.

Di paper tok say Prince Harry write say im brother no approve im marriage to Meghan Markle - and that Prince William describe her as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

According to di report, di Duke of Sussex come write say im brother dey "parrot[ing] di press narrative" as di confrontation increase.

Dem say Prince Harry describe wetin happen next, including one alleged physical quarrel.

"E set down [a glass of] water, call me anoda name, then come at me. All dis happen so fast. So very fast.

"E grab me by di collar, rip my necklace, and e knock me to di floor.

"I land on di dog bowl, wey crack under my back, di pieces cut into me. I lie for there for a moment, dazed, then get up to my feet and tell am to get out."

Martin Pengelly, one journalist for di Guardian US website wey write di story, tok say e no approach Prince William communication team.

Di reporter tok say im article na "report on Harry's book, wey im write, na Harry account".

Pengelly tell BBC Radio 5 Live: "We carefully, obviously in reporting di story, no call am a fight because Harry say e no fight back."

Prince Harry write say im brother urge am to hit back and e refuse to do so, according to di Guardian, but Prince William later look "regretful, and apologise".

Foto suggest say Prince Harry regularly wear dark necklace for events like di Invictus Games, and on foreign tours with Meghan, as recently as September 2019.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Harry, wear distinctive dark necklace, alongside Meghan for South Africa, months before dem step back from royal duties.

While publishers for Penguin Random House neva yet confam weda di leaked part from di book dey genuine, Prince Harry don recently speak of im troubled relationship with im brother.

For di couple Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary, Prince Harry describe one meeting wey im attend with im brother, and father, di now King.

Prince Harry describe di conference for early 2020, wey di late Queen also attend, as "terrifying".

"E dey terrifying to see my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things wey simply no be true, and my grandmother quietly sitdon there and sort of take everything in," e tok.

Di Guardian say Prince Harry give details of one meeting with Charles, then Prince of Wales, and Prince William afta di funeral of im grandfather, Prince Phillip, for April 2021.

According to di paper, Prince Harry write say im father stand between im and Prince William, and tok say "please, boys, no make my final years be misery".

For di trailer during one sit-down interview, wey dem go broadcast on 8 January ahead of di book release,di prince tok say: "I go like to get my father back, I go like to get my brother back".

However, Prince Harry tell ITV's Tom Bradby "Dem don shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," although e no dey clear who e dey referto.

Buckingham Palace no gree comment on dis.

Spare, ghostwritten by memoirist JR Moehringer and part of one multi-million dollar book deal, dey previously believed to be subject to di ogbonge secrecy with few details wey dey known about di content.

"For Harry, dis n aim story at last," Penguin Random House tok for one publicity statement back in October.