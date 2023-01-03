When Ronaldo go play im first game for Al Nassr as e land Saudi for official unveiling?

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Al Nassr

42 minutes wey don pass

Ronaldo don land for Saudi Arabia to start im waka as player for Al Nassr for deal wey go last till 2025.

Di official unveiling of di 37 year old player for di club dey happun on Tuesday.

Tori be say for di deal Ronaldo go get di biggest football salary for history as e dey collect pass £177m per year.

Di Portugal captain become free agent afta e comot Manchester United following a controversial interview wia e criticise di club.

E neva play since Portugal comot for di quarterfinals wen Morocco sama dem 1-0 for December 2022 so fans dey wait to see how soon e go fit play for im new Saudi team.

Di earliest game afta Cristiano Ronaldo touch down na against Al Ta'ee on Thursday, howeva e neva clear weda e go ready to join di team at dat time.

Di most likely date wey e go make headlines na on January 14, wen Al Nassr dey play against Pro league leaders Al Shaabab. Dis be crucial game for di club.

If Al Nassr win dat match, e go retain dem for top of di table as dem dey hope to win di league wey na for 2019 dem last win.

Di top five clubs for di league table:

Wia dis foto come from, Saudi Pro league

Later in di month, dem also get dia semi-finals for di Saudi Cup against Al Ittihad on January 25.

Tori be say di two GOATs, Messi and Ronaldo, fit even jam again for di nearest future.

Dis na sake of say French giants Paris Saint-Germain and combined 11 of Al Nassr and Al Hilal neva play dia ogbonge friendly match wey dem call di Riyadh Season Cup.

Di match bin dey cancelled on January 2022 sake of Covid 19 but tori be say e fit happun for dis January even though dem neva set date.

Meanwhile

How much Cristiano Ronaldo move to Al Nassr worth

Wia dis foto come from, Al Nassr

According to reports, Ronaldo go receive di biggest football salary in history at more dan £177m per year.

Di 37-year-old say e dey "eager to experience a new football league in a different kontri".

Ronaldo add say: "I dey fortunate say I don win everytin I set out to win for European football and feel now say dis na is di right moment to share my experience for Asia."

Al Nassr - wey be nine-time Saudi Pro League champions - describe di signing as "history in di making".

Di club say e go "inspire our league, nation and future generations, boys and girls to be di best version of demselves".

For summer, Ronaldo turn down one £305m deal to join anoda Saudi team - Al Hilal - because e bin dey happy for United.

Earlier for November, di striker speak out for one interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV wia e say e feel "betrayed" by United, e no respect manager Erik ten Hag and dem dey force am out of di club.

Ronaldo, wey score 145 goals for 346 appearances for United, comot Juventus to rejoin di Old Trafford club for August 2021 - 11 years afta e comot to join Real Madrid.

E bin get just over seven months remaining on im £500,000-a-week contract with United but im immediate exit dey "mutually agreed".