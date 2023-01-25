PDP govnorship candidate for Abia state Prof. Uche Ikonne don die

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Prof Uche Ikonne

25 January 2023, 14:27 WAT

Di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate for Abia state, Prof Uche Ikonne don die.

Di Abia state Commissioner for Trade and Investments John Okiye Kalu confam am say:

"I regret to announce di death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, wey die for di National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am afta a brief illness.

E bin dey recover afta taking proper treatment for di United Kingdom but relapse a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests wey e no recover from." E tok.

Reports say Prof Ikonne no well for a while now and dem bin never see am for public since November 2022.

Who be Uche Ikonne?

Prof. Uchenna Ikonne na di PDP guber candidate for Abia state for di 2023 elections.

According to a post for im Facebook page, im be a beneficiary of di Scholarship Scheme of di den Imo State Goment, e study Optometry for Manila Central University Philippines wia e obtain di degree of O.D. (Doctor of Optometry) and MHA (Masters in Hospital Administration).

E do a 4-year post-doctoral clinical specialist training and obtain di Fellow of Nigerian College of Optometrists (FNCO) with specialty for Primary Care Optometry.

Dem promote am to Professor of Clinical Optometry for 2006. Professor Ikonne na di Chairman of Optometrist and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria and 7th Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University.