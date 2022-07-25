Tears flow as mama see pikin for video of Abuja train captors

“She neva eat anything for two days now na only cry after she see my brother for di video while our father dey for hospital.”

Dat na how brother of one of di abducted Kaduna train passengers tell BBC Pidgin.

Tori be say di kidnappers release horrifying video on Saturday showing how dem dey beat and maltreat dia victims.

Inside di 10-minute long video, some of di victims wey speak plead with Nigerian goment to come help dem.

Dem also beg international community to chook mouth for dia mata.

Di brothey wey dey cry as e speak to BBC Pidgin confam say e see im brother for di 'horrifying' video wey don go viral on social media.

E say e pain am as e see how lean and sick im brother look.

“My brother wey before now look very healthy but as we see am for di video e look very lean and sick.

"E wear di same cloth he wear 120 days ago dat alone fit make any pesin cry.”

“Di truth be say we no get hope on goment and dat na why some families take matters into dia hands by doing all they can to free dia relatives.

"But di painful thing be say dem dey block some pipo from doing di same.”

Abuja-Kaduna train victims families block Transport Ministry HQ

Families of Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims on Monday block di Ministry of Transportation Headquarters for Abuja.

Dem wedge di office complex as dem dey beg goment to help release dia loved ones.

On Saturday di attackers release video threatening to kill di victims wey dem seize since March.

Some of di protesters siddon for di entrance of di ministry dey shout for help.

Some of dem don dey dia since 6am on Monday 25 July, 2022.

Dem dey ask make goment work to rescue dia loved ones from di kidnappers.

'Buhari dey do everitin possible to rescue di victims'

Meanwhile, Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari say dem dey do everything possible to rescue di victims alive.

For statement wey im tok tok pesin Garba Shehu release on Sunday e add say di video na nothing but propaganda tool by di terrorists to make goment succumb to dia demands.

E also tok say Nigerian military get dia plans and no be something wey dem go release to di media for now.

How gunmen free some Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims 12th June 2022

Brother to di victim wey yan wit BBC Pidgin on Monday tok say na prayer mode dem dey at di moment.

Especially after di kidnappers say dem go start to kill pipo if dia demands no dey met by goment, di brother add.

“Na prayer everywhere for di past two days for Kaduna, mosque oh, islamic schools and di rest everybody just dey pray so dat God go intervene for us.”

“For us as family members di last 120 days just be like nightmare because we no be ourselves at all.”

“Di only thing wey fit complete us and make us regain ourselves as family na when our brother return back to us safely and unharmed.”

Background of di train attack and kidnap

On dat fateful Monday on March 28 2022, some suspected bandits attack one of di trains wey dey run between Abuja and Kaduna for northern Nigeria.

Di train don already enter Kaduna state but neva reach station when di attack happun, some kilometres after Rijana town.

Some passengers describe di horror wey happun on Monday evening inside train as dem dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna as bandits bomb parts of di train and also shoot some pipo.

Shehu Isa, one of di passengers tell BBC News Pidgin say di train leave Abuja around 6pm and evritin bin dey go smoothly until dem reach Dutse-Kakau area wen dem hear loud bang and train begin shake.

“Me and di pesin wey siddon near me dey even gist, wen we hear di loud bang and train begin shake. Na so all of us quickly lie down for ground.

”Isa tok say e no too tay before dem start dey hear gunshots."I use my eye see some pipo wey wit gun wounds, yesterday (Monday) na one of di greatest escape for my life.

”We no dey follow road again because of insecurity but now di same insecurity dey take over railways. How poor man wan survive for Nigeria?” na so e ask wit so much pain for im voice.

Isa tok say e go tay small before e travel again sake of di shock and trauma wey e go thru.

Oda times wey Kaduna-Abuja train suffer attack

March 28 2022 no be di first time wey di train wey dey follow dis Abuja-Kaduna route dey suffer attacks from bandits.

And for may passengers, dem dey confuse bicos dem bin dey get mind say di trains go dey safer dan roads especially for di Abuja-Kaduna route sake of di many reports of kidnappings.

October 2021, some pipo attack di train wey dey travel from Kaduna to Abuja .

September 2020, train wey dey move from Abuja to Kaduna come under serious attack and passengers say dem hear gunshots as di train dey move.

But ASP Mohammed Jagile wey be tok-tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command bin comot to say na just some hoodlums throw stones at di train.

January 2020, anoda incident happun for Katari station (70km to capital Abuja) as some passengers complain say dem hear gunshots on dia way to Abuja.

Why Kaduna-Abuja rail dey important

Di Kaduna to Abuja rail na di only active rail wey connect Nigerian capital Abuja to di seven northwest states.

Many Nigerians wey dey travel to Abuja from Katsina, Sokoto or any of di northwest states dey travel to Kaduna by road and from dia enter train to Abuja to avoid Kaduna road wey get many security wahala.

President Muhammadu Buhari commission di train services on 26 July, 2016 and e come at a time wey many pipo dey try avoid regular road due to kidnappings and banditry wey dey happun so dis reason make plenty pipo to prefer di train.