Atiku, Obi, Shettima headline NBA conference wit 2023 vote in mind

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, wey be presidential candidates, mount stage during Nigeria Bar Association annual conference wey begin on Monday.

Labour Party Obi and PDP Atiku show face for di event wey dey happun for Lagos, di kontri commercial capital. Dis year NBA Conference theme dey focus on “Bold Transitions” and e dey happun six months to di kontri general election.

Kashima Shettima, di running mate to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, di presidential candidate of APC, also show face for Eko Atlantic Hotel wia di conference hold.

Shettima go represent Tinibu for di di lawyers gathering

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria election agency for di guideline wey dem release fix February 2023 for di presidential election.

Di commission also say campaign by political parties go officially start for 29 September.

So for event wey di Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) host di main candidates for di election get chance to make speech.

Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) represented by im running mate and Peter Obi of Labour Party get invitation to tok for di conference.

Wetin Atiku, Tinubu, Obi tok for NBA Conference

Though dem give di presidential candidates chance to tok on di same topic, di candidates focus dia discussion on key issues wey dey affect di kontri.

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party tok on di current state of education for di kontri.

Di PDP flagbearer focus especially di ongoing strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu).

Lecturers of public universities for Nigeria don dey on strike for almost six months sake of disagreement wit federal goment.

Atiku say im go hand over federal goment-owned universities to state goments.

E say federal goment no get wetin e take to run university well.

Atiku say “di only way na to make sure say you make conducive environment available to both foreign and local investors to participate for our kontri whether na infrastructure, education,” e tok.

E add say, “I tell one professor from Federal University, Lokoja say I intend to transfer our universities because if you remember, na regional goment bin get di first set of our universities wey di states bin dey run.”

Bola Tinubu

Kashim Shettima, vice presidential candidate of APC speak on behalf of Tinubu.

Di former govnor say di APC goment get template to improve di economy of Nigeria.

“We go replicate our achievements for Lagos, Borno and some of leading states so dat our nation go become beta place.

“Di fundamental issue na pure leadership,” e tok.

Di APC candidate say make Nigerians no fall for politicians wey get sweet mouth to convince dem for 2023 –

“Make Nigerians follow di man wey know di road. From day one, we go hit di ground running.

"We go immediately address di issue of di economy, ecology, and security." Kashim Shettima tok.

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate, say Nigeria must quickly address di problem of economy.

Obi say investment education, security and power dey very important to bring back di economy.

“Wetin we need to do na to to invest in two most intangible assets;

"Security and law and order, provide conducive environment to attract investors, den education and power.

“Na doz assets dey drive di economy,” Obi tok.

African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, award-winning novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, and oda ogbonge pipo for tok for di NBA conference too.

Nigerian Bar Association annual conference

Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference na yearly event wey Lawyers for Nigeria dey organise.

Na di biggest gathering of Nigerian lawyers.

For di event dem dey bring speakers wey go come tok on issues wey dey affect Nigerians and di kontri.