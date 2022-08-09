How we take arrest suspects linked to Owo church Massacre - General Irabor

Security operatives for Nigeria don arrest suspects wey dey Link to di Owo Church Massacre.

Dis dey come two months afta di suspected terror attack wey happun for Saint Francis Catholic Church for Owo, Ondo state Southwest Nigeria.

Di Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor disclose dis on Tuesday during one parley with executives and editors of media organisations inside Nigeria.

General Irabor tok say dem arrest di attackers during joint operations wey involve di Armed Forces, Department of Security Services (DSS) and di police.

About 40 pipo die wen gunmen storm di church on June 5 and open fire on di congregation, plus also blow up one explosives as di worshippers before run for dia safety.

Oga Irabor tok say; “within di last time we meet, we don record remarkable achievement.

Make I bring am to your notice dat within di same period, men of di underworld don carry out ignoble actions wey don affect our collective well-being, namely di unfortunate train attack, di attack on Kuje correctional center and wetin dem don report for di past, di attack ond di presidential convoy.

“Also, di Owo incident wey di plan na to bring man and women of di armed forces to present dem in a form and shape wey go make am look as if di nation dey on siege.

"We don arrest those behind di dastardly act for Owo."

“Na my intention to present dem to di public, but because of di investigation wey still dey go on, I gatz to change my mind."

"I go like to say in course, di world go see dem and odas wey dey behind oda daring attacks for di kontri.”

Wetin happun for Owo 5 June, 2022

Pipo of Owo for Ondo state southwest Nigeria no go forget Sunday 5 June anytime soon.

Dis na di day wen some unidentified gunmen enta di town and attack St Francis Xavier catholic church.

Di attackers bin enta di church afta dem throw dynamite, and start to shoot inside di church as service end, according to di leader of St Francis Church, Father Andrew Abayomi.

Afta dat, di state police commissioner order immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to di area to restore normalcy and fortify di entire community.

Ondo State govnor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu come declare seven day of mourning and say dem go hunt di killer down.

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, call di attackers "wicked pipo from di underworld" and add say, "no mata what dis kontri no go give in to evil and wicked pipo".

Pope Francis, pray for victims of di attack say, "e entrust everyone to di Lord, dat God might send Im Spirit to console dem,”

Ondo state goment say di death toll from di Owo church attack rise to 40.

Who dey responsible for di attack?

Nigerian authorities say dem suspect say na di extremist group Islamic State West Africa Province carry out di deadly attack.

Nigeria Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola disclose dis one afta one security council meeting wey President Muhammadu Buhari chair for di presidential palace for Abuja.

But no group don claim responsibility for di attack on St Francis Catholic church for Owo, Ondo state

If e dey confamed, e go be di first attack by di IS-linked militants for southern Nigeria - e signify how di violence don expand.