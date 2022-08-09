Trump say FBI agents 'raid' im house for Mar-a-Lago Florida

Former US President Donald Trump say FBI raid im house for Florida and di agents break open one safe.

Trump tok for one statement say "large group of FBI agents" occupy im house for Mar-a-Lago wey dey Palm Beach.

Report say di search dey connected to one investigation into di way wey Trump handle official papers.

US media report say di search dey related to documents wey di president fit don carry go Mar-a-Lago as im leave White House.

Di way law enforcement begin torchlight Trump more-more dey come as dey prepare for possible third presidential run for 2024.

Wetin Donald Trump tok afta di FBI raid

Trump lawyer, Christina Bobb, tell NBC News say dem seize some papers during di search.

Here na Trum statement;

"Dis na dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago for Palm Beach, Florida, dey currently under siege, raided, and occupied by large group of FBI agents."

E say e don co-operate with all relevant goment agencies and so dis unannounced raid no dey needed.

"Nothing like dis don ever happen to a President of di United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, dis unannounced raid on my home no dey necessary or appropriate."

Trump tok say dis amount to "prosecutorial misconduct" and "di weaponisation of di Justice System" to prevent am from running for President in 2024.

"Dis kain assault fit only take place for broken, Third-World kontries," e tok.

"Sadly, America now don become one of those kontries, corrupt to a level wey we neva see before.

"Dey even break enta my safe!"

According to CBS News, BBC US partner, Trump bin dey for Trump Tower for New York City during di time of di raid wey report say happun on Monday.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Mar-a-Lago: Inside President Trump's retreat", Duration 1,46 01:46 Wetin we call dis Video, Mar-a-Lago: Inside Donald Trump Palm Beach retreat

Eric Trump, di former president second-oldest son , tell Fox News say di FBI search warrant on Trump Mar-a-Lago estate dey related to one investigation into di handling of National Archives records.

For February, di National Archives - dat na di US goment agency wey dey manage di preservation of presidential records, ask di justice department to investigate Trump for di way e handle official papers.

Di National Archives tok say dem don recover 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago, some of which contain classified records.

US presidents normally dey required by law to transfer all of dia letters, work documents and emails to di National Archives.

But officials say di former president illegally tear into pieces many documents.

Dey gatz to even tape some of dem back togeda, di Archives tok.

During dat time, Trump reject report wey say e mishandle official records as "fake news".

One senior Trump adviser for Palm Beach tell CBS say di search by federal agents on Mar-a-Lago na about di presidential records.

"Dis na about di PRA [Presidential Records Act]," according to di source from wey only agree to speak under di condition say dem no go call e name.

"Wen you don ever hear about raid because of PRA?"

Di source add say: "Dem [di FBI] just leave and dem leave with very little."

A Judge must sing any federal search warrant. Law enforcement agencies must get evidence say di search dey likely to find evidence of illegality.

One unnamed law enforcement official tell CBS say dey notify di Secret Service shortly before dem serve di warrant around 10:00 (14:00 GMT), and dat di agents wey dey protect Trump help di FBI investigators.

Dem take plenti boxes away, di source tok, adding say dey no kick down any doors and dat dey conclude di raid by late afternoon.

Wetin di white house don tok

One senior White House official tell CBS say dey no give di West Wing any notice of di FBI raid on Mr Trump house.

"No advance knowledge," di senior official wey no dey authorised to speak publicly about di mata tok.

"Some learn from old media, some from social media."

Earlier, Trump son Eric bin accuse Joe Biden White House say na dem dey behind di search.

Trump supporters gada outside Mar-a-Lago

News of di search don make some of Donald Trump supporters gada.

One group of fans gada outside Mar-a-Lago to wave flags and express dia anger for wetin di former president call "raid" on im Florida home.

Wetin actually be Mar-a-Lago?

Mar-a-Lago, dey located for Palm Beach, Florida.

Na one American businesswoman Marjorie Merriweather Post build am and dem open am for 1927.

Trump buyMar-a-Lago for 1985. E pay about $10m for di estate, and Forbes value di place for 2018 at $160m.

Over di years Trump don spend part of im winters there. E dey call di place di Winter White House.

Afta e leave di White House for January 2021, Trump move in dia.

Trump generally dey spend summers for im golf club for Bedminster, New Jersey, because Mar-a-Lago usually dey closes inMay for di summer.

Di whole of di property cover about 20 acres, and na di second-largest mansion for di state of Florida.

Dem keep one section of di estate private for di Trump family personal use.