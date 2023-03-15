'Delta pipo go revenge PDP, APC for di govnorship election' - Pela

42 minutes wey don pass

Labour Party Govnorship candidate for Delta State Ken Pela say e dey confident say wetin play out for 25 February during di presidential election wey see di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lose for di state go play out again during di gunernatorial elections on Saturday, 18, March.

Labour Party win Delta State wit 341,866 votes while PDP come second wit 161,600 votes.

Inside exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin, Pela wey say e no surprise wit di result from Delta State for di presidential election say e dey confident say di pipo go come out again to prove a point becos dem want change.

"We prepare for am, and wen you prepare for sometin and e happun, e no go surprise you, so it wasn't a surprise to me at all.

Na true say usually, di local election, di state election no dey follow dat of di presidential, however dis time, we believe say we go actually win more. Certain factors go cause am, di pipo of Delta don dey tired of PDP rule of 24 years. Dem dey yearn for change infact di need for change for Delta worst pass di one wey we even get for di federal level.

Di pipo don find out say wit dis new BVAS, wit di electoral system wey dey, dem don get dia power, taste power say dis dia finger fit do magic, so dem dey wait to take revenge on di PDP, for di APC wey tiff dia victory for national level, di pipo dey vex, dem wan show dem say na dem get power." E tok.

'Di Obidient movement na a new wave'

For di interview wit BBC Pidgin, Pela also chook mouth inside some oda issues including im chances against di oda top candidates.

Sabi pipo say di top candidates na di candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Sheriff Oborevwori, All Progressives Congress, APC Ovie Omo-Agege and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Great Ogboru.

But Pela say despite di experience wey dis oda candidates dey come wit, shaking no dey.

"You tok about experience, we get a new wave wey dey blow around dis kontri. Dat experience wey we dey tok about especially for di PDP and APC, dat experience na wetin pipo no want again. Na di experience in di old way of doing tins.

Di ideology wey dey behind di Obidient movement na a new wave, a new tin wey dey based on transparency, dey based on character competence, capacity and a commitment to do, na im dem expect from di leader wey go come from di next election." E tok.

'Delta state go get 24 hours light'

Speaking on im plans for di state, Pela say e go build a better state on three principles and eight prosperity drivers.

"Di vision I get na to build a better Delta wia righteousness, harmony and prosperity reigns.

Di biggest problem wey we get na di fact say we no get di right foundation, right foundation in terms of doing tins right, na im make we dey tok of righteousness, enthroned righteousness in terms of accountability in goment, transparency, fairness, equity and justice and eliminating waste and corruption in governance."

"I get eight key prosperity drivers, my background na wealth creation, I be economist, I become investment banker, I also dey involved in power production and sales and Agric." Pela add.

On di issue of minimum wage, Pela wey im background na from di private sector say im administration go pay wetin e call a "living wage."

"Minimum wage na N30,000 a month. We go progressively raise minimum wage to N100,000 a month. E go make pipo get enough for pocket to do all di tins dem suppose do and dem go get enough to spend wey go trickle down to di economy.

Our Social investment scheme go give 100 pipo for every local goment every month di sum of one million naira each in non interest bearing loans dem fit pay over four years. E go help pipo start and expand dia business, dis one go help di economy grow and as e dey grow e go possible for goment to earn more money." E tok.

On power and industries, Pela say e also get plans for di state to revive di sector.

"Delta state get ova 40% of Nigeria gas reserve, we go work wit private sector and oil companies to begin use dem so we no go flare dem but use am generate dem so Delta State go get 24 hours power through di concept of distributed generation."

Pela also say im administration go work to revive di abandoned industries for di state and sea port.

"You no fit remove dat possibility but I dare say di kain situation we get for Nigeria, you no fit divorce candidate from di party. Dis oda old parties, di candidate wey dey today dey thrown up by a corrupt system wey eb say pipo dey take money buy primaries, di chances na say many of those pipo don stain by di old order, dem don take money buy votes, primaries and wen dem reach dat place na to recover dia money.

But I believe say di kain pipo wey come out for Labour Party, even if dem no prepare before, dem never stain, we need to start afresh. Most of di pipo wey dey for Labour Party start based on an ideology, we dey come from a transactional politics wey pipo dey do cash and carry.