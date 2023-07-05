Students run, traders escape as gunmen force pipo to obey Ipob sit at home order for Southeast

Wia dis foto come from, Stafan Heunis/BBC

18 minutes wey don pass

Armed men dey force pipo to stay for dia houses for Asata, Trans Ekulu, New Haven and oda places for Enugu State Southeast Nigeria.

One local resident say di thugs bin attack one St Michael Primary School for Asata Enugu State on Wednesday and begin shoot anyhow - dem also pursue di students and teachers for di school.

Oda places wey dem attack include, Trans Ekulu, shops for New Haven, Artisan market, Coal Camp, Uwani and oda places.

Di attack come as Simon Ekpa, di self-acclaimed leader of di banned Indigenous Pipo of Biafra (Ipob) bin order for five days for Southeastern states. E make di order via im Twitter handle on 14 June.

E say na to make di Nigerian goment release dia leader Nnamdi Kanu wey don dey detained since June 2021.

Wetin we call dis foto, St Michael school, Asata

Wen BBC call Daniel Ndukwe police tok-tok pesin for Enugu e say di tori of di tins wey dey happun no make sense.

BBC Igbo tori pesin wey dey Enugu tok say im bin see pipo wey dey run for Asata sake of gunshots wey those wey dey enforce stay-at-home order fire.

E say many pipo bin run while odas wunjure. E also tok say vehicles and helicopters of security pipo don dey roam around Enugu.

Wetin we call dis foto, Ụlọakwụkwọ St. Michaels dị n'Asata ebe a chụsara ụlọakwụkwọ

Remember say di new govnor of di state Peter Mbah tok for di begining of im administration say e no go allow pipo to join di stay-at-home order for di state.

Di state goment also announce on Tuesday say make schools, shops and pipo no take part for di illegal Ipob order say make dem go about dia activities without fear.

Di state goment bin go ahead to give new vehicles to di state police wey dem also say na "to show dia efforts to protect di lives and property of di pipo of Enugu".

Gunmen chase pipo for one market for Ebonyi State

Wia dis foto come from, Screen shot

On Tuesday thugs wey dey enforce di illegal order attack places for Ebonyi state including Ishieke and Akaeze markets and chase pipo comot for market.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Ebonyi State Police, Onome Onovwakpoyeya explain say di attack happun for Ahiaofu market, di market for Ishieke and di Akaeze market "dem no kill anybodi", she tok.

She say di police bin position for di market and chase di thugs wey take off.

Dem set pipo cars on fire for Aba

Wetin we call dis foto, Wia dem burn motor for Abia state

Also, di gunmen wey dey enforce di stay-at-home order set fire to pipo cars for Aba for Abia State on Monday, June 3, 2023.

Anya wey bin see how e happn tell BBC Igbo say e bin see armed members of di banned group as dem set fire to one car for di road wey connect 'Ngwa road' and 'Port Harcourt road, Ngwa road and Asa road as well as Cemetery road', early mor-mor on Monday.

Soldiers from di 144 Battalion begin move around for different areas wey make di gunmen run.

Wen BBC Igbo call di Abia State Police, dia tok-tok pesin, Maureen Chinaka, say she neva receive any information about di report.

Ifeanyi Ubah warn Simon Ekpa

Wia dis foto come from, Ifeanyi Ubah/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Earlier dis week as tori of di stay at home come out, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah wey dey represent Anambra South seantorial district bin tell Ekpa say di pipo of Anambra go no longer participate for di order sake of "how e dey affect di economy of di pipo especially Nnewi".

Nnewi na wia di Senator come from and e tell di pipo make shun Ipob order.

E also say e no dey right how Ekpa dey live for foreign kontri while e dey call for pipo to stay at home for Eastern Nigeria.

Simon Ekpa wey dey live for Finland don dey for social media dey celebrate how 'pipo dey obey dis law', Senator Ifeanyi Ubah tell Ekpa to "go to im state go do sit at home make e leave Anambra alone”.

Govnor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for di start of im administration for 2021 say di stay at home order no go longer dey enforced but di order still dey obeyed for some places evri Monday.

Wetin you need sabi about 'Sit at home'

Wetin we call dis foto, One scanty road for Enugu

Di 'sit-at-home' situation na order wey di banned Ipob put for di entire Eastern region of Nigeria since August 2021 to show say dem dey vex about di way di Nigerian goment dey hold dia leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Ipob later tok say dem don remove di law, but many armed men and thugs begin go round for different areas to enforce dis law by attacking pipo, burn cars, attack goment officials, goment offices, security personnel and also kill some pipo wey came out to go to market or work evri Monday.