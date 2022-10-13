B﻿ukayo Saka score to move Arsenal closer to Europa League knockouts

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

13 October 2022, 21:29 WAT New Informate 26 minutes wey don pass

A﻿rsenal take big step towards qualifying for di Europa League knockout stage wit dia win against Bodo/ Glimt on Thursday night.

D﻿i win come afta Bukayo Saka collabo with di impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and im effort bin hit one defender before e go back off im chin and past di goalkeeper.

B﻿odo/Glimt enta di game with winning streak of 14 game win back-to-back but dem miss some ogbonge opportunities.

E﻿ dey far from vintage Arsenal for Norway because Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli start to play afta an hour.

But di win and di fact say im fit rest key striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Gabriel go sweet Mikel Arteta.

D﻿i win make Arsenal five points above Bodo/ Glimt with one game more.

D﻿i Gunners game against di PSV Eindhoven last month bin dey postponed sake of Queen Elizabeth II, e go happun next Thursday.

I﻿f dem win, e go launch dem to di knockout stages.

S﻿aka bin dey impressive afta di Gunners 3-2 victory ova Liverpool on Saturday for Premier League and also for Norway.

D﻿i 21-year-old use lively from di start and fire for di six yard box afta just two minutes.

E﻿ no follow di slow and patient buildup wey dey happun before and cut open di host defence.