Wetin to know about ‘Ebube Agu’ and Nigeria Army attack on Izombe, Imo state

55 minutes wey don pass

On Monday 7 November, BBC report how di Nigeria Army and Ebube Agu pipo allegedly attack Izomba community for Oguta local goment area of Imo state.

Pipo of Izombe don run away from dia village afta di attack wey authorities say lead to di death of some pipo and di destruction of properties.

Precious Okoroafor Kelechi, Igwe of di community tell BBC say im and im pipo don run from dia village and any pesin wey remain na pesin wey no get wia to run go.

“Di only pipo you fit see for di village na pipo wey no get wia to go. But every pesin wey get one or two pesin for town, don waka,” e tok. “If you go to Izombe now, you no go see anybody dey waka for street, e no possible becos pipo still dey fear,” im tok.

Wetin happun for Izombe

Oga Precious Kelechi say di Nigeria military land dia community afta tori bin fly upanda say Ebube Agu dey come to attack di village. Ebube Agu na vigilante and e no get any law wey dey back dem.

Afta di military leave di community, Kelechi say, some pipo wit black uniform enta di village begin dey shoot anyhow without provocation.

According to di community leader, di men in black no get any tag to identify dem.

B﻿ut Imo state goment describe dem as security agents wey go do revenge attack and say na di kasala wey burst between dem and some illegal oil bunkerers cause di violence.

Kelechi add say di attackers burn markets, burn pipo businesses and houses.

E still neva clear if pipo die from di attack as na conflicting reports BBC dey hear.

Di Imo state goment and di Nigeria Army report say di repraisal attacks lead to di death of some pipo – dem no tok how many – while di community leader tell BBC say nobody die.

Wetin we call dis Video, 'Ebube Agu' and Nigeria Army attack on Izombe, Imo state

Imo goment react

Imo state goment express im sadness on di repraisal attack wey security agents carry out for Izombe community wey lead to di lose of life and properties.

For statement wey di state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba sign, di goment express concern say even wit im advice, di kasala between oil bunkeres and security agents burst into serious violence for Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area of di state.

“E dey regrettable say even wit advice of goment say e get need for everybody to calm down and no act anyhow, even as dem face provocation, di kasala between illegal oil bunkerers and security agencies turn to serious violence.

Security agents bin go do revenge attack afta dem lose one of dia own for di clash wit di illegal oil bunkerers.

But di goment condemn dia action as dem say “since two wrongs no fit make am right, instead of di mata to cool down, e escalate.”