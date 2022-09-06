I never give up to lead Nigeria - Rev Chris Okotie

Wia dis foto come from, Instagran/@pastorchrisokotie

8 minutes wey don pass

Reverend Chris Okotie na former presidential candidate wey don contest several times to become di president of Nigeria under both Justice and party wey im found, Fresh Democratic party.

Chris Okotie wey be di founder of Household of God Church and popular musician before e go into full time ministry tok wen e siddon wit BBC Pidgin.

E contest for di seat of di preisdent three times under di Justice Party and im own party Fresh Democratic Party but e no work out.

Na for 2011 e quit to dey contest, e never declare again but e tell BBC Pidgin say contrary to wetin pipo tink, im never give up.

"Wen pipo dey tok about God, dem no understand di difference between bible and di tins wey dem dey tok ordinarily, di language of bible dey different.

"Wen God tok to you, e dey always tok about now, becos for bible, faith na now, if na for di future, dat one is called hope.

"So e go always tell you say I don already do somtin."

"So wen God speak to you, e no mean say dat tin go happun immediately, but e go tok am like say e don happun, say Chris I don already make you so so and so, so wen you communicate dat language, you go tok am di way wey God take tok am, e go take time."

"So no be say I stop, I no stop, na process by process na im we dey follow becos I know say dis system wey we dey use no go work and I no wan join PDP or APC or any of di big party becos if I join I go come become part of di problem," Reverend Okotie tok.

Rev. Okotie also chook mouth inside di mata of di system of governance for Nigeria.

According to am di system no fit bring di desired change di kontri need.

E say di presidential system of goment Nigeria dey operate, dem no dey use am well so dem need to set am aside.

"Di kain system wey we dey use hia, I dey call am partisanism becos na all about di party, goment of di party, by di party for di party, dat one no be democracy. Di one wey we know na goment of di pipo by di pipo for di pipo.

But di one wey me I dey tok now na goment from di pipo for di pipo wit di pipo, na so e suppose be. If we say we dey practice democracy wey get to do wit di pipo, den di tin must come from di pipo and e belong to di pipo and you go proof am say di power dey wit di pipo, not di kain tin wey we dey do now and na im I call Aboriginal Democracy, e mean say we dey go back to di original."

Rev Chris add say to carri out restructuring and constitutional change to solve Nigeria problems go require an interim goment wey e be di one wey dey qualified to lead am as di originator of di 'Aboriginal Democracy' concept.

'No party for dis kontri fit rival APC or PDP'

Reverend Okotie also chook mouth for di race for di presidency for di 2023 elections and di top candidates.

According to am, di race go dey between di two main parties, APC and PDP becos of dia structure.

E add say e too late now despite di noise and buzz around di Labour Party and dia candidate Peter Obi for anytin different to happun.

"Nigerians no dey vote for personalities, na party dem dey vote for. E no mata who those pipo be, and I respect all of dem, notin wey dem fit do not becos dem no wan do but becos di parties dem represent na dem dey in control.

"E sweet me for belle say young pipo don begin take dia destiny for dia own hand, but you see e dey too late at dis point becos di structure wey you need to win election, only PDP and APC get am for dis kontri."

"No oda political parties get dis kain structure. Maybe in a few years if we carri on like dis but di period dey too short becos PDP and APC don dey ground, PDP dey goment for 16 years, no place you go for dis kontri wey you no go see PDP or APC dats why I say no be di pipo but di party.

"Wen I join Justice Party, Nigerians bin dey tok about me like di hope but Justice party no get di structure Fresh Democratic Party no get am, no party for dis kontri fit rival APC and PDP.

No sentiment involved, I glad say young pipo dey tok wetin dem dey tok but you no got fit win election on social media." Reverend Okotie tok as e add say di only solution na interim goment as di election na just waste of time as e no go bring di change.

Rev Chris Okotie na ogbonge Nigerian pastor wey start off as musician and also dey involved for politics.

E bin dey university wen e release im first album, I Need Someone for 1980. E release four oda popular albums before e end im career for 1987 to go into full time ministry and set up im church - Household of God - afta e say God call am.

E make wave as ogbonge Televangelist and surprise pipo wen for 2003 e declare im intention to contest for presidential elections.

'Marriage na closed chapter for my life'

Ogbonge Nigerian Pastor Chris Okotie say di issue of marriage na closed chapter for im life.

For inside exclusive interview wia e tok about im life, Nigeria, politics and di 2023 elections.

Reverend Chris Okotie bin marry two times but e no work out.

"I no dey marry again oh, I no marry again becos Jesus don tell me say dat one don finish becos wen I dey saved wen I become born-again I dey university dat time I no even understand di will of God for my life, I always say I wan my own family and all dat and you go waka go do wetin you wan do."

"But wen di tin no work out twice becos I consider myself to be one of di best husbands wey don ever live for dis earth and pipo wey know me go tell you and yet e no work out. I go meet my master say wetin dey happun? Reverend Okotie tok.

"E come tell me say I no call you to dis kain tin, I call you like Paul, but I try to stop you, you no hear dat time, di life I want you to live be dedicated to me and di work I don call you for. So marriage no dey di menu again, lai-lai."

On dealing with di pressure, Reverend Chris add say as di years dey go by, pesin go become wiser and get more understanding.

"As di days dey follow anoda you go come grow up, dey wiser, dey better and you go begin understand say no be about you but na about your master as you no come life to fulfil your own purpose but im own purpose.

"Dat kain philosophy dey change pesin and di only way to live from day to day na by grace.

"Days dey wey you go feel down and e be like say make di earth open up to swallow you but di spirit of God dey dia to strenthen you." Reverend Okotie tok.

"Life na one kind chequred pavement, sometimes I dey ask myself how I take survive without Jesus for 25 years, becos I become born again at 25 years.

"Today wetin come concern me na wetin I fit do for oda pipo, my nation, how I fit help my pipo to become di kain nation God call us to be and dat na wetin go happun, Nigeria go survive and we go become great."