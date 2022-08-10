'We lie down, hold hands and just dey pray'

Wia dis foto come from, SHIRAAZ MOHAMED

Three of di eight women wey dem gang rape for Johannesburg don come outside to tok dia experiences for di attack.

Dis na as dem don officially charge seven of di ova sixty pipo dem arrest for di scene on multiple rape cases.

One of di survivors recall say, "we bin tink say we go die. Dem comot from di bushes and mining shafts, dey shoot guns, dey tell us say make we lie down. Some of us bin try to run but dem sharparly gather us".

Wetin follow na very scary and long sexual assault wey last for several hours.

"We lie down, and hold hands.. I bin tink say if I go die, make I die as I dey hold my sister hand... we bin pray well-well."

One of di victims say dem select her aside because of her bodi.

She say, "dem say I no get enough meat, I dey too thin. Dem come troway me for small hole to try bury me alive as dem pour sand on top me".

Wetin we call dis foto, Three of di gang rape survivors tok anonymously

As she bin dey try to hold herself from crying, anoda of di victims tok about how her attackers beat am because she no gree co-operate.

"E kick me come tell me to wear my clothes but di odas continue to dey rape me as anoda pesin point gun at me.

"Na dat time I give up. I bin tink say I go die. I no get power ova any of dem, I no fit escape", na wetin she reveal.

"I bin tink say I go die like di plenti women wey dem don rape for di kontri."

Di Krugersdorp rape survivors dey call on police to do evritin to bring di attackers to book.

"We want dem to rot for jail, want make our bodies dey secure 24/7, we also want our safe space, we no want dey fear to go outside.

"We wan help di police with dia investigation, so our attackers go dey identified and prosecuted. We wan do am for di oda women wey no survive."

Wetin happun for di town of Krugersdorp ?

Pipo don dey hala for state of emergency for South Africa, afta di gang rape of eight women wey bin dey feem music video last month.

E happun for one abandoned mine for di town of Krugersdorp and na only seven of di 130 arrested suspects na im dem don charge with rape.

Authorities reason say many of di suspects be miners wey dey work for di mines wey dem no dey use without permission.

Most na migrants from oda neighbouring kontris and angry mobs find foreign miners and burn dia houses as revenge.

'Jungle Justice'

Local pipo wey dey vex don dey demand tougher action from police, dem don hold violent demonstrations for several towns near abandoned mines for west of Johannesburg.

Some of dem don naked and beat suspected illegal miners and burn dia houses as dia own jungle justice.

Dem say organized group of illegal miners wey dem dey call Zama Zamas na im dey responsible for di high level of crime, violence and gang rape of di eight women wey dey between di age of 19 and 35.

Anti-foreigner attacks for South Africa don increase for recent years and fear dey say di public anger wey follow di rapes na sometin xenophobic groups fit use.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo target di house of suspected foreign miners

Police don promise say dem go do more to protect women.

Police Minister Bheki Cele tell community members say, "Those Zama Zamas bin tell dia victims to watch as dem bin dey take turns to rape dem. As society, we no fit allow dis to happun, dem must be found, dem must dey punished".

All dis dey happun as August na women month for South Africa even as most women dey fear for dia lives.

Three years ago, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa call gender-based violence national crisis, now activists like Norma Mbele want make state of emergency dey declared so rape and gender-based violence go dey top priority for persecution.

Dis latest case don make pipo call for chemical castration of rapists for di governing African National Congress policy conference.