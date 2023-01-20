Alternative routes to take as Lagos announce road diversion sake of Buhari visit

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammadu Buhari/ Facebook

11 minutes wey don pass

Lagos state goment don tok say President Muhammadu Buhari go visit Lagos on Monday 23 Januray, 2023 for two days site visit and to commission projects for various locations.

Di Lagos Commissioner for Informate Gbenga Omotoso, for statement describe di visit as ‘One Festival of Project Commissioning’.

“Although Oga Govnor don host di President during some of im visits to Lagos, next week visit by President Muhammadu Buhari go be one wit difference,” e tok.

“E be visit wia Mr. President go again see di beauty of Lagos and take di opportunity to see first-hand and commission di life changing and pipo-oriented project wey Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration do,”e also tok.

Some of di projects wey dem go commission include di Lekki Deep Sea Port and di 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of di largest for di world.

Odas be 18.75-kilometer six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; di John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History; di iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project; and one MRS Lubricant factory, one private sector project for Apapa.

Roads diversion plus alternative routes

As part of wetin di Lagos state goment dey take prepare for president Buhari visit to Lagos, traffic go dey restricted for Monday 23rd January wit diversion for di Island on Tuesday 24th January, 2023.

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde wey dey incharge of di transport ministry release informate of how di diversion go be.

E also give assurance of how di alternative routes don dey mapout as well and deployment of di State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA wey go manage Traffic flow during di 2 day visit.

For di first day wey be Monday 23rd, movement around Lagos Rice Mill, Imota for Ikorodu, and di Lekki Deep Port Sea axis go dey restricted.

For di Second day wey be Tuesday 24th, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina go dey diverted from 6.00am to 3.00pm.

Di options according to di movement plan be say motorists go divert from Ahmadu Bello Way, Ademola Adetokunbo and Akin Adesola Street to Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge), to Alfred Rewane Road to connect any wia wey dem dey go.

Make motorists wey dey go Onikan from Ozumba Mbadiwe and Bonny Camp try use of Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge) or Awolowo Road.

Di Transport Commissioner further tok say Motorists from Awolowo Road wey dey go Onikan Roundabout, Tinubu Square or any oda part of di inner Island go use Falomo Roundabout take link Alfred Rewane to kontinu dia journey.

Anoda diversion option wey dey available according to di statement be for Motorists from King George V Road to connect Moloney Street and den Obalende to reach any wia dem dey go, or alternative link Turton Street through Moloney Street to Lewis and Sandgrouse Streets.

For di Motorists from Eko Bridge wey dey try link Marina, dem go dey diverted to Elegbata, Ebute Ero to Police Post to link Third Mainland Bridge (Adeniji Adele) to further connect wia dem dey go.

Oga Frederic come tok again say any street wey connect wit Streets wey lead to di routes wey dem dedicate for di movement of Oga. President go dey temporarily closed.