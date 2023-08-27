'Crocodile' Mnangagwa win re-election as Zimbabwe president



Author, By Alex Binley

Role, BBC News

33 minutes wey don pass

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa don win reelection to do second term with 52.6% of di vote, di electoral commission tok.

However, di opposition claim say widespread vote-rigging dey and international observers say di vote fall short of democratic standards.

Oga Mnangagwa na dionly Zimbabwe's third president. One 2017 coup against veteran ruler Robert Mugabe bin put am in charge.

Zimbabweans still face high inflation, poverty and a climate of fear.

When e first become president, dem know Mnangagwa - as "Di Crocodile" for im ruthlessness - promise a new start for im kontri pipo.

But Zimbabwe bin get one of di highest inflation rates for di world last month - prices in July bin jump by 101.3% since di previous year. Unemployment also remain high, with only 25% of Zimbabweans holding formal jobs.

Oga Mnangagwa vow to guarantee human rights also appear hollow, with little changing in dis regard since Oga Mugabe departure.

Im supporters still bring out a cuddly crocodile toy during Zanu-PF rallies

Critics say di 80-year-old silence dissent and clamp down on di opposition for di run-up to di vote, wey dem widely expect am to win.

Di Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) say Oga Mnangagwa main challenger, Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Nelson Chamisa, get 44% of di vote.

Oga Mnangagwa receive more dan 2.3m votes, while Oga Chamisa get 1.9m, according to di ZEC. Voter turnout for di kontri of almost 16m na 69%, di electoral body tok.

Di opposition claim dem rig di vote, but di constitutional court don uphold di result.

One toktok-pesin for di CCC post on X - formerly known as Twitter - say di party reject "any result wey dem hastily assemble without proper verification".

Promise Mkwananzi, toktok-pesin for di party, tell di AFP news agency say di CCC no sign di "false" final tally and "no fit accept di results".

E say di party go announce im next move soon.

Observer missions from di EU, Commonwealth and 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) say dem get a number of concerns with di vote, wey include di banning of opposition rallies, issues with di electoral register, biase state media coverage and voter intimidation.

"Di elections dey full of irregularities and vex di pipo of Zimbabwe," political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya tell AFP.

Di run-up to di election no too get violence, but CCC members bin chop conviction on wetin dem describe as fabricated charges aimed at weakening di party. Di party say di police don ban several of im meetings since July, and nearly 100 gatherings since dem form am for January last year.

Earlier dis month, 40 CCC members, wey include a parliamentary candidate, chop arrest as dem dey campaign for di capital Harare.

Di recent killing of one CCC backer, allegedly by supporters of Oga Mnangagwa Zanu-PF party, further raise concerns about rights.

Critics continue to chop arrest and taken to court for insulting di president - offence wey dey punishable by one year in jail or a fine or both. Dem charge one man for Harare for April after one police officer allegedly overhear am saying Oga Mnangagwa go lose di next election.

"Di Crocodile", as dem know am, get a fearsome reputation wey dey cemented after independence during di civil war wey break out for di 1980s between Oga Mugabe Zanu party and di Zapu party of Joshua Nkomo.

As national security minister, Oga Mnangagwa dey in charge of di Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), wey work hand in glove with di army to suppress Zapu.

Thousands of civilians - mainly ethnic Ndebeles, wey dem see as Zapu supporters - dey killed for one campaign known as Gukurahundi, before di two parties come merge to form Zanu-PF.

Oga Mnangagwa don deny any role for di massacres. As president e don try to broach reconciliation. Some bin feel say im comments glib given di deep wounds for Matabeleland, but dem don gree to one initiative to allow exhumations and reburials.

Voting for di presidential and parliamentary elections suppose take place on Wednesday, but dem extend am into Thursday for some areas due to d liate distribution of ballot papers.

Oga Mnangagwa election mean say Zanu-PF don rule Zimbabwe for 43 years, since di kontri kontri gain independence from British rule for 1980.