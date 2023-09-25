Dem find woman body inside di mouth of 13ft alligator

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, Andre Rhoden-Paul

Role, BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Police say dem don kill one 13ft (4m) alligator afta dem see am for Florida wit di remains of one woman inside im mouth.

One witness tell local media say im see di alligator for one Largo canal as e hold human body parts inside di lower part of im mouth.

Pinellas County Sheriff Office say dem kill di animal and also confam di deadibody of 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham wey dem see for di waterway.

One investigation go determine di circumstances behind di woman death.

Police say dem call deputies around 13:50 local time on Friday afta dem get alert of one deadibody wey dey inside di waterway.

Wia dis foto come from, CBS Wetin we call dis foto, Police capture and kill di alligator

Jamarcus Bullard say im bin dey waka dey go one job interview wen im see di alligator wit wetin initially resemble mannequin for inside im mouth.

"I notice say e get one body inside im mouth - like a lower torso - so once I see am I run straight to di fire department," im tell local broadcaster Fox 13.

"Na my first time to see alligator in real life, so I bin dey admire am say e dey pretty cool, but immediately I see wetin e carry for mouth I be like 'dis tin na mannequin?'

"E bin dey pale and white."

"E grab am tight, come begin swim backwards to di bottom of di canal... I just no fit believe say e dey real," im tok for anoda interview wit 10 Tampa Bay.

Ms Peckham family don set up a fundraising page for am, wey tok say di woman bin dey live for a homeless camp near di wooded area at di time of her death.

Wia dis foto come from, Google Wetin we call dis foto, Di waterway for Largo wia dem catch di alligator

Breauna Dorris, wey tok say she be di victim daughter, write on Facebook: "We believe say she fit bin dey waka go or from her campsite near di creek in di dark and di alligator attack her from di water.

"No one deserve to die like this."

Authorities say dem humanely kill di alligator and remove am from di waterway, before one police dive team recover di deadibody of Ms Peckham.

News footage show one big alligator wey dey beside road wey police and oda emergency vehicles surround.

Di Medical Examiner Office neva determine di cause of death yet.

Nearby residents say dem bin don see small alligators for di area before, but not of di size of di animal wey dem see for dis case.

Jennifer Dean tell 10 Tampa Bay: "E dey crazy. My children dey waka pass dia evritime. So e dey really scary. I bin don see four or five-feet gators but dem no big reach dis one."