ECG explain why some areas for Ghana dey experience black-out

one hour wey don pass

Some Ghana electricity consumers dey experience darkness for about four days now sake of systems challenges for Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Thousands electricity consumers dey complain say dem no dey fit buy electricity credit from vendors.

“I turn plenty customers away yeste sake I no fit load credit on dia card. ECG talk we say dem dey address de challenge but dis dey create inconvenience give de customers” ECG vendor, Cynthia Mensah talk BBC Pidgin.

Some customers dey sleep in darkness, people wey dey preserve food with fridges dey experience rot, businesses wey depend on electricity dey shut down wey others dey spend more money on fuel to power generators so say dem go get power.

But why e dey happen? ECG try explain dis challenge and how dem dey solve am.

Nationwide challenge in metering system

ECG say dem dey experience nationwide challenge in dia metering system, dis make am impossible for some customers to buy credit despite say power dey flow.

“De Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) currently dey experience some technical challenges in relation to de prepaid metering system nationwide, wey don result in some customers unable to recharge prepaid electric power credit on prepaid metres for de past four days or so now” ECG talk in dia statement.

Areas wey dey affected

According to ECG, customers no go fit use dia PNS and e-cash services until dem manage resolve de situation.

De technical challenge affect customers in 10 operational regional areas of de ECG:

Volta

Kumasi

Accra

Takoradi

Tema

Cape Coast

Kasoa

Winneba

Swedru

Koforidua

Nkawkaw

Tafo

Wen ECG go resolve de situation?

External Communications Manager for ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku explain say “we fix some of de systems but no be all. We detect de challenge wey we fix am but some of de systems no respond to de solution.”