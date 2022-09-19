‘E pain me to hear lies about my sister wey Chinese boyfriend allegedly kill’

Sadiq Sani, immediate elder brother of Ummukulthum Sani wey Chinese boyfriend allegedly kill on Friday night for Kano state tell BBC News Pidgin say e still dey devastated as e don lose im best friend and most caring pesin for di world.

Sadiq add say e dey pain am di way some pipo dey try paint im sister as some sort of ‘gold digger’ wey dey date Chinese national Geng Quanrong for im money.

“Ummita na very caring and generous pesin wey always like to interact and make pipo smile, personally I don lose my best friend because na she I dey always tell my secrets and she too na di same.”

“My family dey sad about wetin happun but we no fit change wetin God don destine but wetin dey pain me na how pipo dey churn out lies about wetin happun.”

“My sister no dey date di Chinese man for im money, my family dey well to do, so all di lies wey dey go round say na him buy house for us or dey sponsor Ummita education na pure lies.”

Sadiq say Ummita wey dey in her final year for Agriculture department for Usman Danfodio University and bin dey really look forward to graduating and contributing her own quota to development for society.

Sadiq also speak about im relationship with prime suspect Geng wey Police arrest for di murder explaining dat nobody for di family and di neighbourhood imagine say e go do something like dis.

“We dey see am as nice guy wey know wetin e dey do, I and my family dey relate well with am even for our neighbourhood e get one time wey im car spoil after e come our house and na one of my neighbours use im car drop am for im house.”

“So na something wey shock everybody wey hear say na Geng (allegedly) do something like dis.”

Sadiq say im and friend comot di house to go chop outside few minutes before di murder happun on dia return na im dem meet plenty pipo outside di house.

“Assuming me and my friends dey di house dis whole thing for no happun because a times about 10 guys dey room dey play video game, so we for stop am.”

Lastly, e tok say di family dey hope and wish for swift justice from authorities so dat pesin wey kill im sister go face penalty for wetin e do.

Wetin we call dis foto, Sadiq describe im late sister as im best friend and most caring pesin

Popular islamic cleric reveal im discussion with Ummukulthum

Popular Kano base Islamic cleric Sheik Aminu Daurawa reveal say Ummita call am just a week before her death telling him about her situation and seeking answers.

According to Daurawa, di murdered lady call am to tell am say she dey in love with one Chinese man but her family no gree make she marry am.

“She call to tell me say she ready to marry one Chinese but her family dey against am and I tell am say your family dey right because first authorities must dey involve in order to know di pesin very well.”

“I tell her if e don accept islam, di next thing na to involve immigration, Sarkin Yan China wey be leader of Chinese community for Kano and Hisbah too so dat e go learn all about islam.”

“Unfortunately I come hear say wetin happun wey dey very sad, justice must be served because I cant imagine say Nigerian enter China go kill dia citizen, we no go even hear about di Nigerian again.”

Eyewitnesses tok wetin dem see on Friday

Wetin we call dis foto, Sadiq say e dey share im secrets with Ummita while she dey do so too

Bappa Sani na pesin wey dey stay same street with Ummukulthum and e tok say Ummu as dem dey call her bin marry before but di marriage no last before she continue her relationship with di Chinese national Geng.

“We sabi her for our street wella, she bin marry before but now na divorcee she be na afta sometime we hear say she don continuer her relationship with di Chinese man.”

“Friday night, me I comot and no dey house na im pipo for my area call to tell me wetin happun say di Chinese man attempt to jump fence wey no work but later gain access to her room before using knife to kill her.” E tok.

Ahmad Abdullahi na friend of di family and say dem dey inside di house but step out to go chop wen di incident happun.

“Ummu house na wia I dey most of di time because na like my family too, so me and her brother just comot to go chop around 9:35pm and by di time we come back we just see pipo full for front of di house na dia we know wetin happun.

“Geng na her long time boyfriend even before she marry dem dey togeda. Everybody for di house know am, in fact sometimes na inside di house dem dey siddon gist sef.

“Wetin I know be say dem dey get issues lately and she tell am say she no do again na wetin vex am be dat.” E﻿ add say dem catch Geng as e bin allgedly dey try run comot di crime scene.

Na afta as e dey try escape na im some pipo catch am in fact e first run come return to carry im car wey e park na dia dem hold am.

“We rush Ummu to nearby UMC hospital but doctors tell us say she don die even before we reach as she lose so much blood.” E tok.

P﻿olice still dey investigate

Wetin we call dis foto, Sadiq say out of di seven children im mama born e dey closest to Ummita pass any oda

Dem bury Ummita according to islamic rites around 9:00am local time Saturday morning.

Tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC Pidgin say di arrested Chinese national still dey with dem and investigation into wetin happun still dey go on at dis time.

Yes we don confam say one Chinese national Geng Quanrong scale fence to go allegedly kill im girlfriend, we don arrest am and investigations dey go on at dis time.”

Di officer say dem go unravel wetin lead to di killing and every every before dem finally charge Geng Quanrong to court.

BBC Pidgin contact Mr Mike Zhang wey be di leader of Chinese community for Kano but im aide tok say e don travel to China at dis time but dem too go continue to chook eye for wetin dey happun.

Meanwhile, Kano state govnor Abdullahi Umar don vow to seek justice for Ummukulthum Buhari wey her Chinese boyfriend, Geng Quanrong allegedly stab to death.