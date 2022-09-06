Police rescue one of Ondo abducted travellers, give update

6 September 2022, 10:56 WAT New Informate 47 minutes wey don pass

Police don rescue one of di bus passengers wey gunmen abduct on Saturday.

Na wetin Ondo state police for south west Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin on Tuesday.

Although dem no confirm di 90 million naira ransom fee wey di gunmen dey demand but dem say dem dey work hard to rescue di victims.

Gunmen bin kidnap 18 bus passengers for one highway for Ondo State wey dey di southwest region, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, di state Police PRO tok.

Di victims bin dey return from one burial for Edo State inside south-south Nigeria.

Ondo State Commissioner for Information Bamidele Ademola-Olateju bin tell di media yesterday say dem don rescue some of di hostages while odas escape.

E say “nine pipo still dey captivity”.

“Today, di kidnappers contact di families of di victims and dem dey demand ransom of between three and 10 million naira [between $7,000 and $23,000],” she tok.

Nigeria dey face serious insecurity challenges across di kontri.

Sabi pipo dey blame armed gangs aka bandits for dis kain kidnapping for ransom.

Di bandits dey target travellers, students and villagers across di kontri.

For March 28, gunmen attack one train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna.

Dem kill at least seven pipo, injure many odas and kidnap some.

Nigeria security situation now

Kidnapping and abductions na still big palava across Nigeria.

On June 3 June 2022, gunmen wey dey suspected to be terrorists storm di Catholic Church come kill 40 worshippers and injure several odas.

Di National Security Council don accuse fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) say na dem of launch di attack.

Authorities never arrest anybody wey dey in connection with di attack.

Lately, from di kidnapping of di Primate of di Methodist Church of Nigeria for Abia to di seizing of two Catholic priests for one church inside Katsina state and oda unreported cases, tiff-tiff of humans dey threaten security across Nigeria.

Di weekend of June 12, na about 50 guests gunmen kidnap for Sokoto state northwest Nigeria.

Na as dem dey return to dia base for neighbouring Zamfara state after attending wedding of dia friend, attackers seize dem

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria nowadays na di frequent kidnapping of pipo, including schoolchildren from dia classrooms and boarding houses.

More than 1,000 students don dey kidnapped from dia schools since December 2020, many only released afta aft payment of randsom wey cost upto thousands of dollars.

Some of di kidnappers dey commonly referred to as "bandits" in Nigeria.

Dis ones dey raid villages, kidnap civilians and burn down houses.

Attacks by bandits don force thousands of pipo to even flee dia homes and seek shelter in oda parts of di kontri.

From north to south to west, east to north na thousands of pipo lives don lost across Nigeria sake of kidnappings since 2012.

And attacks still dey go on.

Hundreds of schools up north don dey closed following abductions at schools inside Zamfara and Niger state, wia children dem sieze as young as three years old.

By every indication, Nigeria lucrative kidnapping industry dey boom - e dey expanding into previously safe areas.

And di mata don dey look like say e dey beyond di control of di kontri military and security forces.