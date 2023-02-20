Why police arrest di son of former Zimbabwe leader, Robert Mugabe

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Robert Mugabe (L) wit im son (R)

one hour wey don pass

One son of Zimbabwe former President, Robert Mugabe, don chop arrest ontop allegation say im damage property for one party for Harare.

Robert Mugabe junior, 31 according to police, chop accuse say e destroy cars and oda property ova di weekend.

Dem arrest am afta one of im friend , Sindiso Nkatazo, also 31, file complaint against am, according to wetin police tok for one tweet.

Oga Mugabe junior, di second pikin of di former president wit im widow, Grace, never comment on di mata.

Di police say di damaged property dey valued at $12,000 (£10,000).

News site ZimLive post one video of Oga Mugabe junior dey waka enta Harare Magistrates' Court wear one suit and facemask, wey plenty pipo follow am, as oda tanda for di sidelines dey take foto of am on dia phones.

Former President Robert Mugabe die for 2019 at di age of 95, two years afta dem force am to resign afta 37 years in power.

E dey extremely unlikely say dem go arrest im son if im papa still be president, analyst tok.

Na Oga Mugabe former right-hand man Emmerson Mnangagwa bin replace am.

Relations between him and di Mugabe family bin get kwanta afta dem accuse am say e betray di Zimbabwe long-time leader.

Im widow, Grace, bin get di ambitions to succeed her husband but supporters of Oga Mnangagwa sideline her.