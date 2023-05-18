Report suggest say only children survive one deadly plane crash

Sniffer dogs see one pair of scissors wey search teams think suggest say di children survive

Officials for Colombia say dem don see di four children wey miss as dia plane crah inside jungle.

Di officials say dem find di children well and alive afta more dan two weeks later wen di crash happun.

Dia mother plus di oda adults die for di plane crash.

Di goment child welfare agency, ICBF, say dem bin receive informate “from di field" say dem see di children in good health.

One pilot say dem don also tell am say na some locals see di children for inside deep rainforest.

Sojas wey take part for di search, however, neva see di children for themselves.

Wetin happun to di aircraft

Di Cessna 206 light aircraft wey dem dey inside bin dey fly from Araracuara, deep inside di Amazon jungle for southern Colombia, to San José del Guaviare, wen e disappear for di morning of 1 May.

Di pilot bin earlier reported engine problems.

Afta plenty search effort wey involve more dan 100 sojas, dem finally locate di plane on Monday, two weeks afta e disappear.

Dem see di dead bodies of di pilot, di co-pilot and 33-year-old Magdalena Mucutuy, mama of di four children, for di site of di crash for Caquetá province.

But dem no see di children, wey dey di age of 13, nine and four years, plus one 11-month-old baby.

How rescue teams dey search for di children

Dem see di plane crash for di deep jungle

Di search teams don however, see clues wey show say di children, wey come from di Huitoto indigenous group, survive di crash.

Sniffer dogs bin come across a child drinking bottle, a pair of scissors, a hair tie and some half-eaten fruit.

Di search teams also find one improvised shelter wey dem use sticks and branches make.

"We think say di children wey dey on di plane dey alive. We don see traces for different location, away from di crash site, and one place where dem fit rest put," Colonel Juan José López bin tok on Wednesday.

As dem fear say di children fit wander deeper into di jungle, di military don deploy helicopters wey dey play recorded messages from dia grandmother for Huitoto language say make dem remain for where dem dey.

Heavy rains affect di search, but on Wednesday Colombia Institute for Child Welfare tell Colombia president say dem don receive reports "from di field" say locals don see di.

President Petro tweet di news, say dem don late di children afta difficult search.

Di company add say dem no get to confam if di informate na true, but dem tok say rain fit don delay di arrival of di children by boat, wey go make di river difficult to navigate.

Indigenous radio stations don also dey report say locals don see di children and dem dey transport dem come by boat to Cachiporro.

President Petro neva release any news on di children since di tweet wey e post to announce say dem don locate di children.

Di children papa earlier tok say im no dey give up hope. E tell Caracol Radio say im sister bin lost one time for forest for one month and she manage to return.