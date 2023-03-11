'She be everything for me' - Sorrowful grandmother of corper wey die for Lagos train accident lament

Wetin we call dis foto, NYSC member wey die for di Lagos train accident

11 minutes wey don pass

Family members of one of di vitims of di deadly train-BRT aacitdent for Lagos, Southwest Nigeria dey lament di death of dia daughter.

Di victim na youth corps member - she die for di Lagos train accident.

Di family say di news of her death still be like dream to dem as dem describe her as a very good pesin.

27-year-old Aina Oreoluwa Juliana na one of di six victims wey loss dia lives for di train accident wey happun for PWD bus-stop on Thursday, 9 March.

Aina Oreoluwa bin dey serve for di compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for di Lagos state Ministry of Education wen she meet her untimely death.

Na on Thursday, one Lagos state goment bus wey carry 85 passengers hook for rail track PWD bus-stop, Ikeja area of Lagos, Nigeria biggest commercial city. Di fast-moving train jam di bus.

Di state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tok say di preliminary report show say na driver error cause di accident.

E reveal say out of di 85 pipo wey dey inside di bus, six pipo die while 29 get 'serious injury'.

42 odas get 'moderate injury' and di rest eight get 'mild injury'. E tok.

Aina grandmother breakdown in tears

For inside one exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin, her grandmother wit plenty sorrow for her heart say she be her first grandchild and di only pesin wey dey take care of her.

“She be my grand daughter indeed, she dey take care of me, na only her dey do everything for di house, wen I sick, she go buy my drugs, treat me, stand for me, she no want make I suffer at all, na only her, if I call her for anything she go respond, she be better pikin for me.” Deaconess PA Aina, her grandmother cry as she tok.

Her uncle, Tope Aina say dem go carry out autopsy on her to sabi di real cause her death, as im no see any physical injury on her body.

“I no see any physical injury or damage for her body. Di head to di chest wey I see, na only di head dem put plaster and for her head and write her name. Dem say dem go do autopsy to confam di real cause of her death.” Oga Tope tok.

Her aunty, Seun wey tok say Oreoluwa be di first grandchild of di familty say she get plans, hopes and dreams. She add say Oreoluwa dey reason to travel go UK for her Masters degree afta she complete her NYSC.

"E dey painful, I dey livid, I dey shocked, e still be like dream to me, like say make pesin just wake me tell me say Ore just go work, she don come back." Ore aunty tok.

Wia dis foto come from, @Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu pay condolence to visit to families wey lose dia loved ones for di train accident

Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don visit di family of Oreoluwa plus di families of di oda victims.

For im condolence visit, e tok sorry to di families and add say make dem “Take di death of dia loves ones in good faith and see am as act of God.”

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari also join oda kontri pipo to mourn those wey die for di fatal accident.

E tweet say make dos wey injure get quick recovery as e pray for di souls of di departed.

Since di accident, pipo wey injure don dey receive treatment for different hospitals for di state and goment don appeal to pipo to donate blood and dem dey comply, according to di goment.