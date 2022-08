How lion attack and kill man wey jump over fence for Accra Zoo

Wia dis foto come from, Accra Zoo/Facebook

49 minutes wey don pass

One middle aged man for Ghana die from injuries after lion attack and kill am for Accra Zoo, inside Achimota Forest.

On Sunday, one official of de managers witness how young male dey inside de enclosure for de lions.

Dem no manage move de lions go secure hold inside de Achimota Forest, wey dem invite police to carry de body.

“One of our assistant managers on en normal tour of de zoo see say someone dey inside de enclosure of de lion” John Allotey, CEO of Forestry Commission talk.

“En neck dey inside de mouth of one male lion wey he die...So we carry am go mortuary” he add.

De middle aged man, wey dem no identity yet allegedly jump 10 feet fence and 20 feet access to enter de den of de lions.

According to Forestry Commission authorities e no clear de reason for en actions, but unconfirmed claims be say he go there sake of he wan steal lion cub from de lions.

'No lion escape from zoo'

Wia dis foto come from, Forestry Commission of Ghana

After news of de attacks, some people start dey claim say one lion escape de Achimota Zoo dey roam.

But Ghanaian Forestry Commission officials say dis no be true.

“We wan inform de general public say de lion, de lioness and dia two cubs dey inside dia enclosure for Accra Zoo.”

Meanwhile, inspection of de zoo area show say de de place be secure despite de intruder en activities.

Ghana Police Service start dey investigate how de middle aged man manage enter de lion den and possible motive for dis action.

Authorities say dis go be de first time lion kill someone for Accra zoo.

Similar lion attacks Sey happen

Depsite say lions be dangerous, no be every time dem dey come in contact wit humans directly.

Most zoos and national parks dey put dem in secure enclosure.

Similar incident of lion attacking someone happen for Kenya in 2016 when one stray lion injure motorbike rider who dem carry go hospital.