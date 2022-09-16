How young woman die afta moral police detain plus beat her – Iran activist

Wia dis foto come from, mahsa alimardani/Twitter

16 September 2022, 18:10 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

One young woman don die afta she enta coma wen she dey detention for morality police hand for Iran.

Mahsa Amini, wey bin dey 22 years chop arrest and accuse comot say di morality police for bin beat her say she do “improper hijab.”

Emtedad news website quote Mahsa uncle say, di 22 year old she die afta dem carry her go hospital afta morality police wey bin dey try enforce Iran strict hijab rules detain her for dia station.

State TV confam her death for news but dem no drop details.

Her death don cause pipo to para for social media.

Di interior ministry and Tehran goment lawyers don launch investigate into di case afta call from President Ebrahim, na so state media dey report.

Wia dis foto come from, @mah_sadeghi/Twitter

Early dis week, Mahsa Amini bin travel from di Kurdistan province to di kontri capital Tehran to visit her relatives wen morality police wey dem dey call “Gasht-e Ershad” arrest her say she no cover her head fully.

Di police say she “suffer heart problem” for detention, afta dem carry her go station to "convince and educate," her, but dem deny allegations say dem beat her.

But human right activists dey drag say di police officers beat Masha.

“Tehran police announce Masha Amini ‘suddenly suffer from heart attack’ – as if say 22 year old woman dey just get heart attack wey dey cause coma and disfigure her naturally. Iran media dey publish dis nonsense as fact,” Mahsa Alimardani, wey be digital-rights researcher wit human rights organization ARTICLE 19, write for Twitter.

Ova di past few months, Iran rights activists dey ginger women to remove dia veil for public, wey dey make dem risk arrest as per dem no dey follow Islamic dress code as di kontri diehard leaders dey crack down hard on wetin dem describe as "immoral behaviour."

As dem dey ginger pipo make dem run anti-hijab protests, video wey dem post for social media show cases of wetin be like rough handling action by morality police units against women wey remove dia hijab.

On Friday, honest reformist politician Mahmoud Sadeghi, wey be former lawmaker, ask Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to speak out ova Amini case.

"Wetin di Supreme Leader, wey rightfully condemn U.S. police over di death of George Floyd, say about Iran police treatment of Mahsa Amini?," Sadeghi tok for Twitter.

For 2020, Khamenei say killing George Floyd for police custody expose di "true nature" of U.S. rulers.

Unda Iran Sharia (Islamic) law, wey dem impose afta di 1979 revolution, women dey obliged to cover dia hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to hide dia shape.

Women wey break dis law dey face condemnation from di public, chop fines or arrest.