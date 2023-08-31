How clash between Ghana police den residents of Godenu kill two pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

Ghana police for volta region town, Hohoe don arrest twelve pipo after clash happun for Godenu.

Di clash according to di police kill two pipo wia odas don hurt.

Tension dey build for di community - residents say di police destroy pipo dia property including one local chief im cars.

Di statement by police tok say dia patrol car don involve in accident wit one okada rider.

Na so after di accident, residents gather for di scene wia dem set di police car on fire.

“Two pipo die for di violence as di motor rider dey hospital for treatment,” di police tok.

Dem also add say dem find one pistol for one of di suspects as dia investigations dey go on.

Residents say police attack dem

Some of di residents tok say after di accident wia involve di bike rider, di personnel allegedly storm di town.

Dem smash di windscreen or five cars - two of dem be di chief im own.

Di chief im wife tok say “she hear gunshots for outside - she no fit comot sake of fear as im husband too no dey house.”

Later im see say dem smash im husband im cars.

Oda residents explain say di personnel crash dia car windscreens den oda properties.

Member of parliament for Hohoe, John Amewu don dey beg di police say make dem no go back to di community sake of tension dey high.

Im tok say “di residents vex well well after di clash wey kill two of dia people.”

Di MP also want make di inspector general of police tok to im pipo make dem no attack di community.

Amewu add say “investigation dey need for di matter make dem know wetin cause di voilence den di deaths.”

Police versus resident clashes for di region

Dis no be di first time police dey clash wit residents for di region.

Since 2019, many pipo don die as a result for clash wit security personnel.

For Alavnyno, two pesin die during crossfire wey happun between residents den joint police-military team for der in January 2019.

Two years later, Akatsi residents demonstrate over di death of one pesin wey dey police custody in November 2021.

In April 2022, two pipo die for di same Akatsi area as residents demonstrate over di killing of another pesin by police.