'My father dey fear make I no go die sake of my stunts'

Wia dis foto come from, VFLY_MONSTER/BBC

Author, Tunde Ososanya

Role, Journalist



Reporting from Lagos, Nigeria

24 minutes wey don pass

“Anytime you see me dey fly, just know say I dey try clear out all di tins wey dey for my head.”

Dis na wetin Victor Bekewei aka Vflymonster tell BBC News Pidgin as im share di tori of im life as stuntman and wetin im hope to achieve wit dis career.

Di 23-year-old Bayelsa-based man say dis career wey im choose no be easy one and im papa no support am wen im start sake of how dangerous di tin be.

Vflymonster dey jump from high buildings to perform im stunts and e tok “di tin wey motivate me na feem wey I watch."

E say im most dangerous stunt na wen im do double flip for one very high building instead of single flip. According to di stuntman, im no even know wen im stand, but e just know say im stand.

On safety measures, Vflymonster tok say im dey try im best to know how im go fit roll komot for ground especially wen im come down from veri high buildings, and how im go fit land wit im legs.

“I no dey land wit my flat foot. I try my possible best to land on my toes. So dat plenti force and speed to make me roll go dey. And if I fit do dat roll, dat mean say all di force don less for di air. Di roll dey help me clear out all di force,” di stuntman tok.

However, no be all di time im stunt dey go well. E say sometimes wen im do wetin dey im mind to do, e no dey land well for ground.

E say e dey get plenti injuries for di stunt wey im dey do and add say im even dey nurse injury as e dey follow BBC News Pidgin tok.

“Sometimes like dis wen I flip out, e no dey really go as planned. Di tin dey my head to do oh, but wen I dey do am sometimes I no dey land well. E dey give me some kain injuries, but at di end I still know say as far as say di leg no break, I still dey move on, I still dey grow,” Vflymonster tok.

E say wetin im dey do na one of di craziest sports wey im don eva tink say im wan do, and e add say di tin dey crazy, extreme and veri tough.

On wetin be di next tin for am, Vflymonster say im go like take im stunt to international level where e go represent Nigeria for Olympics.

E say im want pipo to sabi di pesin wey get di name anytime dey hear Vflymonster.