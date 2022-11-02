How police discover 10 male deadi body for bush path for Edo

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

58 minutes wey don pass

Police for Edo state say dem discover ten deadi body for one remote village inside di state.

Di all men lifeless deadi body na dat of pipo wey police say dem no fit identify.

Chide Nwabuzor, tok-tok pesin of di Edo state police command tell BBC Pidgin say di deadi body dem just pack keep for one place.

“We don carry dem go deposit for mortuary,” e tok.

How police discover di lifeless body

According to di authorities na early mor-mor on Tuesday pipo see di deadi body for di bush path.

Di command say na for Ibillo-Lampese axis of di Lagos – Abuja express road for Akoko-Edo local goment area of di state di incident happun.

Nwabuzor, say na farmers wey dey on dia way to farm discover di deadi body dem.

“Na di vigilante security wey dey di area call di police attention to di mata. Dem call di Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ibillo division” e tok.

‘No bullet holes or injuries, fit be suffocation’

Police explain say preliminary investigation show say di ten deadi body no get injuries for dia body.

However, “cellophanes suggest say di di ten men fit don die of suffocation.

Police say dem neva arrest any body – dem still dey torchlight di mata.

E say wetin police wan do na to first identify di origin of di pipo, “investigation dey on to ascertain wia di deadi body dem come from and to ascertain di perpetrators of di carnage.”

Ritual incidents for Edo state

For August tori of how di police Command for Edo State bust one mortuary for di state.

Dem discover dry deadi body dem for di mortuary wey dem bin suspect say na ritual shrine along Asoro Slope, Off Ekenwa Road, Uzebu Quarters, Benin City.

Tok-tok pesin for di police command Chidi Nwabuzor tell BBC say e fit be say na from mortuary dem bring di deadi bodi come sake of say identification documents dey dia bodi.

Wetin be ritual killing?

Police neva tok weda di discovery of di ten male deadi body dem dey related to ritual killing.

Dem still dey investigate di mata. But cases of ritual killing dey common for Nigeria.

Official statistics for Nigeria indicate say cases of ritual killing don increase in number of missing persons all over di kontri in recent times.

Police dey find some, while for others dia search go don dey late.

Speculation dey say majority of pipo wey disappear without trace often be victims of ritual killings - wia suspects go abduct victims to collect dia body parts for rituals to make money, charms or even portions.

Oftentimes, dis parts dey dey required by herbalists to make sacrifices wey go give dem power, wealth or even cure illness.

But e no dey easy to prove say such sacrifices fit give pesin money or protection.