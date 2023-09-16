Naira Marley call for investigation into Mohbad death as e break im silence

Wia dis foto come from, Mohbad/Instagram/Naira Marley/Twitter

16 September 2023, 10:43 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Oga of Marlian Music, musician Azeez Fashola AKA Naira Marley don finally break im silence about di death of im former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba wey pipo sabi as Mohbad.

Musician Mohbad sudden death still be top conversation since e happu on Tuesday.

Naira Marley ontop statement wey e release for im Instagram page early mor-mor on Saturday call for thorough investigation into di death of Mohbad.

Naira Marley describe di death of Mohbad as loss to evribody, say dem owe Mohbad all di assistance to help uncover any foul play or injustice.

"As we share our condolence to di late Mohbad, we go like to echo a call for a thorough investigation into di circumstances wey surround im death. We dey unhappy and unsettled wit evritin wey we don witness since Tuesday di 12th of September. We owe it to Mohbad to assist to expose any foul play or injustice, our broda deserve a beta send off".

Di management of Mohbad bin confam di death of di singer afta tori of im passing spread on Tuesday. For di statement dem release, dem tok say “Imole finally dey at peace.”

For inside di statement, Naira Marley also describe di late Mohbad as "Incredible street Pop star wey contribute to di foundation of Marlian Music."

Since Mohbad death, plenti tori and allegation don comot about bully and threats e endure afta e comot from Naira Marley record label.

Naira Marley make reference to di mata for im statement also.

Im say even though Mohbad comot from di record label last year, dem still continue to champion im talent.

"No family dey perfect, families dey get disagreements but we no wish Mohbad any harm. So many tins dey wey we no fit tok but di love always dey dia, dis tragedy no be only a loss for us but to evribody you touch musically around di world"

E explain say na wit heavy heart dem dey mourn di death of Mohbad wey get exceptional talent.

One popular show promoter for Nigeria wey chop accuse say e threaten and bully di late young musician, Mohbad, Sam Larry bin don come out to clear im name.

Sam Larry na Naira Marley padi-padi.

Mohbad death on Tuesday and di news of im death shock and vex many Nigerians sake of tori and allegations say e suffer bullying and im life bin dey threatened well-well before im death.

Di death of Mohbad wey bin sign under popular singer Naira Marley record label shake di music industry and im fans.

Samsom Erinfolami Balogun, wey pipo sabi as Sam Larry na one of di pipo wey chop accuse of bullying Mohbad and since im death, Nigerians don dey call for justice and say im get case to ansa.

But for one video wey come out on Friday, Larry tok say im no fit kill Mohbad and im no get anytin to do wit im death. E add say im love di singer so much and God see im heart.

Wetin don happun so far?

Afta plenti tori and questions begin fly upandan about di death of 27-year-old Mohbad, di Nigeria Police Force don assure family, friends and fans of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba say dem go chook eye for di mata.

Plenty speculations and questions don spread for social media wey allege say di singer no die natural death as one petition wey e allegedly report to di police about threat on im life dey spread for social media.