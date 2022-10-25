Di local hero wey drown afta saving im fellow passengers from Bayelsa Flood

Wia dis foto come from, BYSEMA

one hour wey don pass

Di flooding for Bayelsa State, southern Nigeria don claim anoda victim few weeks afta di tori of a 16-year-old boy wey drown for di flood for Igbogene community for Yenagoa.

Dis time na 31-year-old local footballer, Ernest Peremobowei wey drown afta e try save five odas from di flood water.

Peremobowei na one of di three joint top scorers for di Bayelsa Governor’s Cup wey dem call ‘Prosperity Cup’, a local tournament wey di Bayelsa State Goment organize and e die as e dey try rescue victims of a boat mishap wey happun for Bebelebiri Community, for Yenagoa.

Tori be say Peremobowei bin go check im house with canoe afta e take im wife and children to higher ground to escape di flood.

Di canoe wey carry im and six oda pesins from di Federal Medical Center waterfront capsize becos e no fit withstand di current of di flood.

Younger brother Peremobowei, Ernest Komboye, confam say, “due to di high current of di flood, dem lost control of di boat wen dem go jam di Goment Jetty Barge.

Im bin be di only one among dem wey sabi swim well and e rescue di five pesns wey bin dey with am. I tink im come dey exhausted and so di current push am away.”

Two days later, naim dem recover im bodi as e float but fish don chop some parts of im body for di river.

Komboye add say di last pesin wey im brother rescue still dey receive treatment Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa.

E say di loss of im brother to flood dey painful and na big loss to im wife and two children, wey dey between 10 months (girl) and 3 years (boy.

Wia dis foto come from, BYSEMA Wetin we call dis foto, Peremobowei Ernest bin don save five pipo before e drown for di strong currents of di flood

“Di family dey beg di State Goment to assist im children and family for dis trying moments.”

Bayelsa na one of di worst hit states of di 2022 flooding as six out of di eight local goments areas of di State dey covered with flood.

Di State Governor Douye Diri don ask di federal Goment and international donors and agencies to come help dem as di devastation for di State dey very high and dem still dey compile list of pipo wey don die becos of di flood.

Wia dis foto come from, Martha Okere Wetin we call dis foto, Di Edeoha IDP camp get pipo from several villages for Ahoada East wey di floods don sack comot

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa state goment Wetin we call dis foto, Some group for Bayelsa don ask Nigerian president to delcare a 'state of disaster emergency' for di state.

Nigeria dey experience serious flooding wey don affect most states for di kontri.

Di number of pipo wey don die so far don rise to at least 600.

Di minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk tok as she add say more dan 200,000 houses dey destroyed and farmlands don go.

Dis year flooding na di worst in a decade. She call di disaster ‘’overwhelming’’.

She add say di kontri ‘’no dey safe yet’’ bicos more flood dey expected in coming weeks.

Nigeria meteorological agency (NiMET) don hala say di flood fit kontinu till di end of November

Meanwhile, di South south Coordinator of di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Hodwin Tepikor tell BBC Pidgin say dem don dey give relief materials including food and mattresses to flood victims across di kontri.

E say im don visit flood victims for Abua/Odual, Ogba Egbema Ndoni local goment areas give dem relief materials but wen e go Ahoada side wit Navy boast dem no fit access di area becos di water dey shallow for di boats.