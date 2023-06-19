‘Wanzami culture dey die na why I move to clipper’

Wetin we call dis foto, Idris with clipper and di Wanzami short knife e bin dey use for barbing

15 minutes wey don pass

Idris Usman wey many sabi as ‘Baddo’ for inside Kano state for northwest Nigeria na one of di pipo wey don embrace modernity by abandoning age long culture.

Before for northern Nigeria, pesin wey dey move around with bag containing short knives wey dem dey call ‘Aska’ blades and soaps na im dem sabi as barber.

Wanzami - na di local name for dat traditional barber and long ago na di major way pipo dey take barb dia hair and remove facial hairs from body.

Today, things don change with clippers and oda modern methods wey pesin fit even use without electricity, dis na di reason why Wanzami culture dey die across di region.

E even get young pipo wey neva for dia life siddon near any Wanzami before talk more of say make e barb dia hair.

Idris tell BBC News Pidgin say e first learn Wanzami when e small but as time dey move e come observe say na only old pipo be im customers as young pipo don move to clppers tey tey.

E say na wetin make am learn clippers and now proud owner of a modern barbershop.

“You know say young pipo like wetin dey reign and to dem Wanzami style na for older pipo na why you no go ever see young man wey patronise Wanzami.”

“During my Wanzami days sometimes to get five pipo a day dey hard unlike now wey I dey barb over 20 customers a day using clippers.”

“Di truth be say times dey move fast and we suppose dey move with di time. Wanzami na old school method wey dey die now na clippers dey reign.”

But di hair stylist also admit say im Wanzami knowledge still dey pay am as e get some older clients wey dey request for one or two moves with di Aska blade.

“If dem say dem want am I still get all my Wanzami tools and I go use am for dem but majorly all my customers now na clippers dem want.”

“I dey advise my pipo wey still dey rely on Wanzami style to go learn and upgrade to clippers because all of dem know say business no dey move well again.”

“Dis na 2023 no be 1975 so our skill level suppose go up.”

‘I go be Wanzami till I die’

Wetin we call dis foto, Idris say business dey boom now unlike before wey na only Wanzami

Unlike Idris wey embrace modernity, Dan Talah Musa tell BBC News Pidgin say for im side na Wanzami e go be till e die.

“Dis job no be say I just wake up learn am, I inherit am from my papa wey also inherit from im own papa and now I don begin teach my pikin dem.”

“Na true say many pipo don move to clippers because of modernity but we still get our loyal customers wey prefer us.”

“And anoda thing be say apart from barbing hairs we dey also play medicinal role for pipo wey dey suffer some kain ailments.”

Dan Talah tok say Wanzami na all round care and as far as e dey concern di age long profession no go die altogether.

“My prayer na for God to bless dis job for us, my pikin dem dey wey sabi if u go my house I no dey house na dem go barb you.”

‘Wanzami na part of our culture’

Wetin we call dis foto, Number of Wanzami pipo dey drop as pipo especially young ones prefer modern clipper

Alhaji Sani Ashiru na traditional title holder for Kano state and e tok say Wanzami na part of Hausa culture wey don exist for hundreds of years.

Alhaji Sani add say e belive say di culture despite say don lose di relevance and influence e get before but still fit regain am.

“Wanzami na part of our culture while clippers only begin few decades ago, for elderly pipo like us na only Wanzami we sabi while growing up unlike today”

“Na true say Wanzami culture dey die as young pipo wey form majority of di population no dey look dia side so wetin dem suppose do na to join di train by modernising.'' E tok.

‘Clippers dey safer to use’

“Di reason why clippers dey safer na because blades and knives wey Wanzami dey use fit quickly lead to cuts unlike clippers.” Tok Dr Usman Qalbusunnah

E say since na knives and blades Wanzami dey use e dey easier for cuts to happun followed by infections compared to clippers.

Di medical practicioner add say di level of sterilisation wey most of di barbers dey use no dey reach di level wey go fit kill viruses.