Top facts about Raheem Sterling Chelsea new signing

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

49 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea don confam di signing of England striker Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Di Blues sign Sterling from Man City for £50m.

Sterling wey be 27 years, sign five-year contract for Stamford Bridge.

City bin sign Sterling from Liverpool for £49m deal for 2015.

E score 131 goals in 339 games and win four Premier League titles.

Sterling na Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel first major signing since di Todd Boehly-led takeover.

Newcastle dey target Isak, Cristiano Ronaldo offer imsef to Paris St-Germain? 13th July 2022

Wetin Sterling tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Sterling say "I don achieve a lot for my career so far, but I still get more to achieve...

"...and I dey really look forward to do am for Chelsea shirt, under Thomas' management".

"London na my home and na wia eviritin start for me, and see say I get di opportunity to play in front of friends and family...

"...week in, week out for Stamford Bridge. I dey really look forward to meet di fans dia soon."

E add say: "I no fit wait to start and continue to do my talking for pitch."

Sterling deal dey worth up to £50m including add-ons. Im bin get one year left for im contract for City and im attract interest from major clubs overseas.

Im don hook up wit Chelsea squad for Los Angeles for pre-season.

Chairman and co-controlling owner Boehly say:

"Raheem Sterling na serial winner and im signing na important step for us to strengthen our squad.

"We dey happy for Raheem to return to London wit Chelsea, and we dey look forward to see im world-class talent on display for Stamford Bridge."

'One of City greats'

Earlier, Sterling bin post goodbye message wey e say im dey leave City "as a man".

E add: "Seven seasons, 11 major trophies, lifetime of memories."

For statement, City pay tribute to Sterling and call am "one of di club greatest modern-day players".

Since Pep Guardiola become City manager for 2016, only Sergio Aguero wey score 124 goals get more goals pass Sterling.

Facts about Raheem Sterling

Dem born Sterling for December 8, 1994.

At 27 years Sterling di English International player, get 77 caps for di Three Lions.

Im don play for Liverpool and Manchester City for English Premier League.

E score 131 goals in 339 games and win four Premier League titles for Man City.