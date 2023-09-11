Tins to sabi about Nigeria pioneer chartered accountant, Akintola Williams wey die at di age of 104

Wia dis foto come from, NTA

11 September 2023

Nigeria first indigenous chartered accountant, Akintola Williams don die.

Di centenarian wey many pipo respect wella for di accounting field die for di age of 104.

Tori of oga Williams death bin comot on Monday 11 September 2023 for im house for Lagos.

Late Pa Akintola Williams bin celebrate im 104th birthday for 9 August 2023.

Many ogbonge pipo like di former Govnor of Lagos Babatunde Fashola, former Minister of Industry Nike Akande and odas bin attend di birthday ceremony wey shelle for Akintola Williams house.

Wetin to sabi about Akintola Williams

Dem born Akintola Williams for 1919.

Akintola Williams bin attend Yaba Higher College wit one UAC scholarship, wia e gbab diploma for commerce.

For 1944, e bin travel to England wia e study accounting and graduate for di University of London.

E become qualified chartered accountant for 1949.

For 1952, e bin found di first indigenous chartered accounting company for Sub Saharan Africa.

Di company name na Akintola Williams & Co, for Lagos.

Pa Williams according to different tori be di first Sub-Saharan African to become chartered accountant.

Dis na afta e bin pass di exam wey qualify am for di Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) for 1949.

Akintola Williams bin play better role for di development of accountancy profession Nigeria.

E also get hand for how dem establish of Association of Accountants for Nigeria for 1960, wey later become Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Dia aim na to train accountants.

Na Akintola Williams be di first president of di Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Also, Oga Akintola bin play one ogbonge role for how dem establish di Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Akintola collect di honour of di Order of di Federal Republic from di Nigerian goment for 1982.

For April 1997, Queen Elizabeth also honour am wit di title, Commander of di British Empire.

Apart from di fact say late Akintola Williams be ogbonge administrator and accountant, e also be management consultant and serial entrepreneur wen e bin dey active service.

Late Akintola Williams bin work wit di Inland Revenue as assessment officer from 1950 to 1952.

Dat na afta e commot for civil service and found Akintola Williams & Co, di first indigenous firm of chartered accountants for Africa.