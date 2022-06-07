Fotos: Women gada to lay 'curse' on pipo behind Owo church attack

one hour wey don pass

Some group of women gada for Owo town for Ondo state south west Nigeria to perform wetin dem call traditional rites to place curse on those behind attack on church wey claim plenty lives.

Na on Sunday, 5 June, 2022 some gunmen attack St Francis catholic church during service, kill at least 20 pipo and about 50 pipo injure.

Dis group of women say dem dey invoke di traditional spirits to fight on dia behalf and bring di perpetrators to justice.

"Our ancestors go ansa our prayers and those pipo go regret ever coming to Owo", one of di women tok.

Dem gada cutlass, leaves and some herbal concoctions to pray for justice against di pipo wey dey behind di attack.

Fotos from di women protest

Di attack bin happun for one Catholic Church for inside Owo, Ondo state on Sunday.

According to di leader of St Francis Church, Father Andrew Abayomi, di attackers enta di church wen dem dey close service , throw dynamite and begin shoot at pipo.

E neva dey clear wetin be di motive behind di attack but authorities don launch investigation .

Di state police commissioner say e don also order immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to di area to restore normalcy and fortify di entire community.

Police tok wetin preliminary investigation show

Di state police command for dia preliminary investigation reveal say, "di assailants approach di church during service come begin shoot from outside di church while odas wey reach four in number shoot directly into di church".

Odunlami Funmilayo wey be di state tok-tok pesin add say: "di state police commissioner don order immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to di area to restore normalcy and fortify di entire community."

President, Gonvor, odas condemn di attack

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say na only wicked pipo from di underworld fit don tink and carry out dat kind wicked act.

For inside statement Buhari say: “No matter what, dis kontri [Nigeria] no go ever give in to evil and wicked pipo, and darkness no go ever overcome light.

Nigeria go eventually win. ”Di President wey say im mourn di dead condole wit di families of di Catholic Church and di state goment as im charge emergency agencies to take action.

Governor of Ondo state Rotimi Akeredolu say im dey deeply sad by di unprovoked attack and killing of innocent pipo of Owo, wey dey worship for St. Francis Catholic Church.

For im social media handle, di govnor say: "di vile & satanic attack na calculated assault on di peace-loving pipo of Owo Kingdom wey don enjoy relative peace for years."

Di governor wey bin dey Abuja don visit di church wia di attack happun.

Meanwhile, di Catholic Diocese of Ondo say dem never sabi di identity of di gunmen wey attack di worship centre early Sunday.

For statement wey dia tok-tok pesin Rev father Augustine Ikwu sign, dem say "di incident wia many pipo die, odas injure and di church dey violated happun for time wen holy mass dey go on."

Dem say security agencies don dey deployed to di community so dem go fit handle di situation, dem pray for God intervention to bring back peace and calm.

Di Catholic Diocese add say all di priests and Bishop for di parish dey safe and none of dem dey kidnapped.